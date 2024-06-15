Thank you to all the dads on Father's Day

Editorial

Before there was a favorite teacher.

Before there was a best friend.

Before there was an independent nature.

There was Dad.

Dads come in many shapes, sizes and forms. The best are those who, alongside Mom, are there every step of the way. Next best are those who do their best to be part of their childs life, whatever the circumstances are. Also great are moms, uncles and others who step in to fill fatherly roles.

What are dads great at?

Whistling.

Directing apprentice carpenters to bring a screwdriver. Yes, the one with the X on the end.

Throwing a baseball or softball.

Giving driving lessons, often much too early.

Baiting a hook.

The rabbit comes out of the, goes around the tree and goes back in the hole.

Hitting free throws.

Encouraging lawn-mowing prodigies.

Requiring a tongs-holding helper at the grill.

And on and on and on.

Its quite amazing, really, everything they can do.

But more than teaching skills or sharing in fun, dads do one thing unlike anyone else.

Unconditionally love and universally support.

Dad wont sugarcoat guidance, but that solid-as-a-rock love never ends. Its like a comforting blanket that wraps us up safe and snug, no matter what comes our way.

As we celebrate Fathers Day this weekend, were grateful for all the dads out there helping their sons and daughters navigate their own life from the cradle to their own home.

Thank you.