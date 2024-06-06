Time to prioritize public safety

Letter to the Editor

Did you know? Many building codes were written in blood. Translation, until a disaster occurred that injured and killed a large number of individuals, building safety was not a priority for the community or elected officials.

At that time, society had become complacent, and the complacency proved to be dangerous. The disaster motivated both parties to make safety a priority!

On April 2 of this year, we had the opportunity to vote on a modest tax increase to fund wage increases for our police officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Only 19.76% (3,510) of the registered voters cast ballots. The remaining 17,763 voters chose not to vote. The issue failed by only 138 votes.

The police departments statistics for 2021-2023 (2023 Annual Report) show our city averaged approximately 17 weapon violations every month. The community experienced shootings in neighborhoods, parking lots, on front porches, road rage shootings, drive-by shootings, and a shooting at a graduation.

I believe the community is ready to vote again on the modest tax increase to fund wage increases for our public safety employees. Before the vote, influential city leaders need to promote the issue. The 80% of registered voters who didnt vote on April 2 should be convinced to vote this time.

Most would agree, the City of Cape Girardeau needs fully staffed police and fire departments who are paid competitive wages. Our community needs to move from the attitude of complacency and make safety a priority.

Doing nothing will not make our community safer!

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau