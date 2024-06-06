Time to prioritize public safety

-
Column (6/6/24)Why is the United States negotiating with terrorists?A Gallup poll of several months ago asked, "On the whole, would you say that you are satisfied or dissatisfied with the position of the United States in the world today?" Only one-third, 33%, said they were satisfied. This down from 53% in...
Column (6/6/24)Could the guilty verdict cost Trump the election?How much will Donald Trumps conviction in the New York hush money case matter come November? The obvious answer is that nobody knows. Still, I suspect the verdict will matter, just not in ways that are easy or even possible to predict. A lot...
Editorial (6/5/24)Editorial: D-Day: Beginning of the end of World War IIAs 1944 dawned, fascism dominated Europe. Hitlers ground troops had goose-stepped through Poland and Romania to Russias doorstep. They had taken France and pushed southward to Greece. From the air, the Luftwaffe decimated cities across western...
Column (6/5/24)The secretary of transportation who couldntRarely has a cabinet secretary done so little with such vast resources. On the CBS show "Face the Nation," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg had to defend the Biden administrations woeful record of building new electric-vehicle charging...
Column (6/4/24)Setting boundaries with the let them theoryPodcaster Mel Robbins has ignited the "Let Them" theory for the masses. The theory is simply this: When you feel yourself trying to control a person, outcome, situation or circumstance, stop and instead just "let them" go ahead and do whatever it is...
Editorial (6/3/24)Early morning storms roar through Southeast MissouriFour tornado-producing storms roared through Southeast Missouri on Sunday morning, May 26. The storms damaged homes and businesses, uprooted trees and downed power lines. Luckily, no one in the region lost their life. That was not the case...
Column (5/31/24)Projections vs. scenarios, and why politicians should careCongressional Budget Office projections provide valuable insights into how a big chunk of your income is being spent and reveal the long-term consequences of our governments current fiscal policies -- you may endure them, and your children most...
Editorial (5/31/24)The Bridge Haiti helping those in dire needPolitical instability and violence, natural disasters and extreme poverty have hung over Haiti like roiling storm clouds for decades. Its leaders have been ruthless. Gangs have controlled the streets. A 2010 earthquake killed up to 300,000 people....
Column (5/29/24)Trump is changing the narrative with people of colorThe progressive journalist Thomas Frank wrote a much-discussed book in 2004 titled, "Whats the Matter with Kansas?" Right now, some other like-minded journalist might be thinking of writing a book called "Whats the Matter with People of Color?"
Editorial (5/29/24)Help us find the next Spirit of America Award winnerDo you know someone who personifies the spirit of this country? Qualities such as patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism or military service? Consider submitting a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America...
Editorial (5/27/24)Cape Catfish: A summer tradition returns to Capaha FieldThe Cape Catfish baseball team is back in action. Now in their fifth season, the Cape Catfish have quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Prospect League. In just a few short years, theyve managed to capture the hearts...
Editorial (5/24/24)Memorial Day marks occasion to honor ultimate sacrificeThree names. Three sons of Southeast Missouri. Three brave, selfless souls. Capt. George E. Alt. Hailing from a military family, it was natural for the young man to find his way from farmland south of Cape Girardeau to France during World War I....
Editorial (5/22/24)Local animal shelters doing good work; help them if you canMonday, May 20, was National Rescue Dog Day, a day to celebrate all the beagles and boxers, wienie dogs and weimaraners, German shepherds and golden retrievers who found their forever home with a loving family. International Rescue Cat Day is...
Editorial (5/21/24)Public safety is paramount to a thriving communityWe lift up prayers for all involved with graduation at Cape Central High School: students, families, teachers, administrators and friends. A shooting with details still to be understood devastated what should have been one of the happiest, proudest...
Editorial (5/20/24)How Mental Health Awareness Month is shattering stigmaMay marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a critical time to bring attention to the pressing issues surrounding mental health. Despite growing awareness, mental health remains a topic shrouded in stigma and misunderstanding. Breaking down these...
Letter (5/9/24)Legislation could prevent big crop lossWith rising prices and global instability, our countrys food security has never been more important. The recent passage of HB 2763 in the Missouri House is a significant milestone in protecting access to American-made glyphosate, an essential...
Time to prioritize public safety
Did you know? Many building codes were written in blood. Translation, until a disaster occurred that injured and killed a large number of individuals, building safety was not a priority for the community or elected officials.
At that time, society had become complacent, and the complacency proved to be dangerous. The disaster motivated both parties to make safety a priority!
On April 2 of this year, we had the opportunity to vote on a modest tax increase to fund wage increases for our police officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Only 19.76% (3,510) of the registered voters cast ballots. The remaining 17,763 voters chose not to vote. The issue failed by only 138 votes.
The police departments statistics for 2021-2023 (2023 Annual Report) show our city averaged approximately 17 weapon violations every month. The community experienced shootings in neighborhoods, parking lots, on front porches, road rage shootings, drive-by shootings, and a shooting at a graduation.
I believe the community is ready to vote again on the modest tax increase to fund wage increases for our public safety employees. Before the vote, influential city leaders need to promote the issue. The 80% of registered voters who didnt vote on April 2 should be convinced to vote this time.
Most would agree, the City of Cape Girardeau needs fully staffed police and fire departments who are paid competitive wages. Our community needs to move from the attitude of complacency and make safety a priority.
Doing nothing will not make our community safer!
GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau