Juneteenth marks freedom's triumph

Column (6/13/24)Fighting back against Bidens two-tiered justice systemThe day the verdict was reached in New York v. Trump will go down as a dark day in our nations history. The former president was convicted and could be thrown in jail over charges that should have never been brought against him in the first place....
Column (6/13/24)Biden points the bill (and the blame) elsewhereGovernment overspending, an activity the Biden administration has taken to a new level, has sent the country into an inflationary spiral. Through trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief programs, infrastructure spending, vote-buying student loan...
Editorial (6/12/24)National Police Week: Thank you for your serviceThe familiar motto that adorns many law enforcement vehicles, to protect and serve, is more than words for many of those in the profession. Its a creed they live by. This week Sunday, May 12, through Saturday, May 18 is National Police Week,...
Column (6/12/24)The war on contraception that wasn'tWe don't know who they are or where they are. All we know is that some place or other, a shadowy group of powerful Republicans is meeting to figure out how to ban contraceptives. For all we know, they also might be scheming to cover up what really...
Column (6/11/24)Gun violence, infrastructure, budget on center stageThe mission statement for the City of Cape Girardeau states that Cape will actively promote a safe, innovative climate through city services that enhances the quality of life for its citizens and our region. There are many ways the city goes about...
Column (6/10/24)Mayor's update: Gun violence, infrastructure projects, budget items on center stageThe mission statement for the City of Cape Girardeau states that Cape will actively promote a safe, innovative climate through city services that enhances the quality of life for its citizens and our region. There are many ways the city goes about...
Editorial (6/10/24)SEMO baseball secures historic NCAA Regional winsThe Southeast Missouri State University baseball team recently wrapped up its 2024 season. With the programs third Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship in four years and a strong performance at the NCAA Regionals, the Redhawks have much...
Column (6/10/24)The myth that Biden had nothing to do with the prosecutions of TrumpThe five criminal and civil prosecutions of former President Donald Trump all prompt heated denials from Democrats that President Joe Biden and Democrat operatives had a role in any of them. But Biden has long let it be known that he was frustrated...
Column (6/8/24)Social Security reform is coming (really) and will bring political rewardsNo matter what President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump promise you, and no matter its past as the untouchable "third rail" of American politics, Social Security will be modified one way or another within the next 10 years. While both...
Editorial (6/7/24)One Citys Community Care Day makes a differenceA number of organizations and groups in the region help those less fortunate. From providing gifts for children in the area around the holidays to packing food for desperate men, women and children around the world, many folks step forward to...
Editorial (6/5/24)Editorial: D-Day: Beginning of the end of World War IIAs 1944 dawned, fascism dominated Europe. Hitlers ground troops had goose-stepped through Poland and Romania to Russias doorstep. They had taken France and pushed southward to Greece. From the air, the Luftwaffe decimated cities across western...
Editorial (6/3/24)Early morning storms roar through Southeast MissouriFour tornado-producing storms roared through Southeast Missouri on Sunday morning, May 26. The storms damaged homes and businesses, uprooted trees and downed power lines. Luckily, no one in the region lost their life. That was not the case...
Editorial (5/31/24)The Bridge Haiti helping those in dire needPolitical instability and violence, natural disasters and extreme poverty have hung over Haiti like roiling storm clouds for decades. Its leaders have been ruthless. Gangs have controlled the streets. A 2010 earthquake killed up to 300,000 people....
Editorial (5/29/24)Help us find the next Spirit of America Award winnerDo you know someone who personifies the spirit of this country? Qualities such as patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism or military service? Consider submitting a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America...
Editorial (5/27/24)Cape Catfish: A summer tradition returns to Capaha FieldThe Cape Catfish baseball team is back in action. Now in their fifth season, the Cape Catfish have quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Prospect League. In just a few short years, theyve managed to capture the hearts...
Editorial (5/24/24)Memorial Day marks occasion to honor ultimate sacrificeThree names. Three sons of Southeast Missouri. Three brave, selfless souls. Capt. George E. Alt. Hailing from a military family, it was natural for the young man to find his way from farmland south of Cape Girardeau to France during World War I....
Editorial (5/22/24)Local animal shelters doing good work; help them if you canMonday, May 20, was National Rescue Dog Day, a day to celebrate all the beagles and boxers, wienie dogs and weimaraners, German shepherds and golden retrievers who found their forever home with a loving family. International Rescue Cat Day is...
Juneteenth marks freedom's triumph
Fourth of July our independence from England. Memorial Day thankful remembrance of those who died while fighting for our nation. Labor Day a long weekend to celebrate the workers rights movement.
Those holidays are part of our national fabric and have been for many years.
The newest federally recognized holiday, Juneteenth, has a similar important origin.
Juneteenth, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when federal officers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure slaves would be set free. The holiday often includes celebrations of music, food, prayer and other community activities. Its garnered additional attention in recent years, including in Cape Girardeau where events have grown in popularity.
This years local Juneteenth celebration will be Saturday, June 15, with the anchor event again being at Ivers Square downtown. Planned activities include:
S.N.A.P. and Moms Demand Action seventh annual community prayer walk Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (S.N.A.P.) and SEMO Moms Demand Action will host their community prayer walk at 10 a.m. at Ivers Square, 44 N. Lorimer St., with registration starting at 9 a.m. The event will have speakers with the purpose of advocating against gun violence in Cape Girardeau.
Juneteenth at Ivers Square The event is hosted by VisitCape and runs from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature vendors, prizes and a kids area brought to people by Discovery Playhouse, with entertainment beginning at 1 p.m.
Southside Juneteenth Lakita Johnson and Nova Fraction will host a community event at Ranney Park from 1 to 6 p.m. The event also will feature food, games and giveaways.
Theres unfortunately too much division in this country today, but Juneteenth is an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together for a fun day and celebrate the freedom we all enjoy, even though it was not always the case for some. We hope youll come out and celebrate this important day in history as local organizers help promote a positive message of hope, unity and love.
