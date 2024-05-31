The Bridge Haiti helping those in dire need

Editorial

Political instability and violence, natural disasters and extreme poverty have hung over Haiti like roiling storm clouds for decades. Its leaders have been ruthless. Gangs have controlled the streets. A 2010 earthquake killed up to 300,000 people. Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas, with millions living in destitute squalor.

Against this backdrop, generous and caring people from around the world try to help. Sometimes, violence meets those efforts. Gang members recently killed a young husband and wife, missionaries. The woman, Natalie Loyd, was the daughter of Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker. Her husband, Davy, was from Oklahoma. They were part of Missions in Haiti Inc.

Despite the dangers and difficulties, many continue to try to help.

The Bridge Haiti is an example.

Co-founder Hannah Stucker has been helping in Haiti since 2017. Helping others comes naturally to her. Her interest in working in Missouris foster care system led her to work for Hope Childrens Home in Jackson. In Haiti, she began growing a womens Bible study, nurturing that program to eventually serve hundreds.

Molly Kinder  Cape Girardeau native, Cape Central graduate and now The Bridges executive director  was working to educate young Haitians, specifically on a community library project.

The two Cape Girardeau-connected women joined forces and founded The Bridge.

They saw women and children who needed more than Bible study and literacy. They needed the basics  food, shelter, health care, even financial skills.

Partnered locally with LaCroix Church, The Bridge has evolved into something of a multifaceted social work organization. It is led in Haiti by Haitians, with nearly two dozen staffers. The organization is helping more than 150 families with monthly food aid and several dozen young women with school sponsorships.

The group marked its fifth anniversary with a special Haitian-centric fundraising dinner in April.

Kinder said The Bridge needs attention to broaden its efforts.

We wanted to get the name and get the mission of The Bridge in front of people in this community. We alternately were also fundraising, she said. While we are so grateful that our ministry and our work has been able to continue, it has become more expensive to feed people, and we have more people who need food more than ever, and thats just one part of this work.

To learn more about the vital work The Bridge Haiti is doing, visit www.bridgehaiti.com.

Help them if you can.