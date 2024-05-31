The Bridge Haiti helping those in dire need

-
Column (5/31/24)Projections vs. scenarios, and why politicians should careCongressional Budget Office projections provide valuable insights into how a big chunk of your income is being spent and reveal the long-term consequences of our governments current fiscal policies -- you may endure them, and your children most...
Column (5/29/24)Trump is changing the narrative with people of colorThe progressive journalist Thomas Frank wrote a much-discussed book in 2004 titled, "Whats the Matter with Kansas?" Right now, some other like-minded journalist might be thinking of writing a book called "Whats the Matter with People of Color?"
Editorial (5/29/24)Help us find the next Spirit of America Award winnerDo you know someone who personifies the spirit of this country? Qualities such as patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism or military service? Consider submitting a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America...
Column (5/28/24)Loose talk about the end of everythingAfter a recent summit between new partners China and Russia, General Secretary Xi Jinping and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin issued an odd one-sentence communique: "There can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be...
Editorial (5/27/24)Cape Catfish: A summer tradition returns to Capaha FieldThe Cape Catfish baseball team is back in action. Now in their fifth season, the Cape Catfish have quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Prospect League. In just a few short years, theyve managed to capture the hearts...
Column (5/27/24)Making it easier to make things in AmericaWith more tariffs on electric vehicles and an election featuring two pro-tariff presidential candidates on the way, the debate about how best to support and strengthen the U.S. manufacturing sector is back. Some argue, mistakenly, that the key to...
Column (5/25/24)How my son encouraged me to experience more new thingsMy 8-year-old son likes rocks. He wants to know how different stones form, how they get their color, where theyre found and the folklore surrounding their properties. I, too, love stones. My jewelry collection spans the decades and is filled with...
Editorial (5/24/24)Memorial Day marks occasion to honor ultimate sacrificeThree names. Three sons of Southeast Missouri. Three brave, selfless souls. Capt. George E. Alt. Hailing from a military family, it was natural for the young man to find his way from farmland south of Cape Girardeau to France during World War I....
Column (5/23/24)Trump, Biden debate: Not as crucial as portrayedThe Biden and Trump campaigns agreed to two presidential debates last week. Who among us can contain our excitement? Well, it depends on what you mean by "us." In my corner of the professional world pundits, commentators, political junkies there...
Editorial (5/22/24)Local animal shelters doing good work; help them if you canMonday, May 20, was National Rescue Dog Day, a day to celebrate all the beagles and boxers, wienie dogs and weimaraners, German shepherds and golden retrievers who found their forever home with a loving family. International Rescue Cat Day is...
Editorial (5/21/24)Public safety is paramount to a thriving communityWe lift up prayers for all involved with graduation at Cape Central High School: students, families, teachers, administrators and friends. A shooting with details still to be understood devastated what should have been one of the happiest, proudest...
Editorial (5/20/24)How Mental Health Awareness Month is shattering stigmaMay marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a critical time to bring attention to the pressing issues surrounding mental health. Despite growing awareness, mental health remains a topic shrouded in stigma and misunderstanding. Breaking down these...
Editorial (5/15/24)Enjoy all the free band concerts available in the areaOne of the more relaxing ways to spend a few hours is sitting outside on a late spring evening listening to a big band play. Cape Girardeau and Jackson area residents are fortunate to have three weekly opportunities to do just that.
Editorial (5/13/24)Celebrating Southeast Missouris top students, dedicated educatorsAs we celebrate the close of another academic year, its a time of recognition for the exceptional achievements of our local students and the educators who have guided them. We have much to be proud of in Southeast Missouri. Not only have three of...
Letter (5/9/24)Legislation could prevent big crop lossWith rising prices and global instability, our countrys food security has never been more important. The recent passage of HB 2763 in the Missouri House is a significant milestone in protecting access to American-made glyphosate, an essential...
The Bridge Haiti helping those in dire need
Political instability and violence, natural disasters and extreme poverty have hung over Haiti like roiling storm clouds for decades. Its leaders have been ruthless. Gangs have controlled the streets. A 2010 earthquake killed up to 300,000 people. Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas, with millions living in destitute squalor.
Against this backdrop, generous and caring people from around the world try to help. Sometimes, violence meets those efforts. Gang members recently killed a young husband and wife, missionaries. The woman, Natalie Loyd, was the daughter of Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker. Her husband, Davy, was from Oklahoma. They were part of Missions in Haiti Inc.
Despite the dangers and difficulties, many continue to try to help.
The Bridge Haiti is an example.
Co-founder Hannah Stucker has been helping in Haiti since 2017. Helping others comes naturally to her. Her interest in working in Missouris foster care system led her to work for Hope Childrens Home in Jackson. In Haiti, she began growing a womens Bible study, nurturing that program to eventually serve hundreds.
Molly Kinder Cape Girardeau native, Cape Central graduate and now The Bridges executive director was working to educate young Haitians, specifically on a community library project.
The two Cape Girardeau-connected women joined forces and founded The Bridge.
They saw women and children who needed more than Bible study and literacy. They needed the basics food, shelter, health care, even financial skills.
Partnered locally with LaCroix Church, The Bridge has evolved into something of a multifaceted social work organization. It is led in Haiti by Haitians, with nearly two dozen staffers. The organization is helping more than 150 families with monthly food aid and several dozen young women with school sponsorships.
The group marked its fifth anniversary with a special Haitian-centric fundraising dinner in April.
Kinder said The Bridge needs attention to broaden its efforts.
We wanted to get the name and get the mission of The Bridge in front of people in this community. We alternately were also fundraising, she said. While we are so grateful that our ministry and our work has been able to continue, it has become more expensive to feed people, and we have more people who need food more than ever, and thats just one part of this work.
To learn more about the vital work The Bridge Haiti is doing, visit www.bridgehaiti.com.
Help them if you can.
