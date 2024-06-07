One Citys Community Care Day makes a difference

Editorial

A number of organizations and groups in the region help those less fortunate. From providing gifts for children in the area around the holidays to packing food for desperate men, women and children around the world, many folks step forward to help.

One Citys annual Community Care Day, held Wednesday in Cape Girardeau, is another example of doing for others.

The event brings together service providers  Success Vision, FCC Behavioral Health Serenity Pointe, Birthright of Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County Health Department, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, Gibson Recovery Center, Aging Matters, and SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence  who provide free assistance to those in need. The goal is to provide resources to help area residents be healthy in all areas of their lives  physical, mental, spiritual, emotional and financial.

Organizers provided a free lunch, and hair stylists were also on hand to provide their services free of charge.

A mobile food pantry was also part of the event.

This was the third annual Community Care Day sponsored by One City.

We partnered with Success Vision the first year as part of their yearly mission outreach. We had such a huge turnout we realized there was a need and decided to make this an annual event, work life and community coordinator Makenya Owens said.

On behalf of all those helped by the service providers and organizers, thank you for your efforts. They make a difference.