One Citys Community Care Day makes a difference

-
-
-
Column (6/6/24)Why is the United States negotiating with terrorists?A Gallup poll of several months ago asked, "On the whole, would you say that you are satisfied or dissatisfied with the position of the United States in the world today?" Only one-third, 33%, said they were satisfied. This down from 53% in...
-
Column (6/6/24)Could the guilty verdict cost Trump the election?How much will Donald Trumps conviction in the New York hush money case matter come November? The obvious answer is that nobody knows. Still, I suspect the verdict will matter, just not in ways that are easy or even possible to predict. A lot...
-
Editorial (6/5/24)Editorial: D-Day: Beginning of the end of World War IIAs 1944 dawned, fascism dominated Europe. Hitlers ground troops had goose-stepped through Poland and Romania to Russias doorstep. They had taken France and pushed southward to Greece. From the air, the Luftwaffe decimated cities across western...
-
Column (6/5/24)The secretary of transportation who couldntRarely has a cabinet secretary done so little with such vast resources. On the CBS show "Face the Nation," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg had to defend the Biden administrations woeful record of building new electric-vehicle charging...
-
Column (6/4/24)Setting boundaries with the let them theoryPodcaster Mel Robbins has ignited the "Let Them" theory for the masses. The theory is simply this: When you feel yourself trying to control a person, outcome, situation or circumstance, stop and instead just "let them" go ahead and do whatever it is...
-
-
Editorial (6/3/24)Early morning storms roar through Southeast MissouriFour tornado-producing storms roared through Southeast Missouri on Sunday morning, May 26. The storms damaged homes and businesses, uprooted trees and downed power lines. Luckily, no one in the region lost their life. That was not the case...
-
-
Column (5/31/24)Projections vs. scenarios, and why politicians should careCongressional Budget Office projections provide valuable insights into how a big chunk of your income is being spent and reveal the long-term consequences of our governments current fiscal policies -- you may endure them, and your children most...
-
Editorial (5/31/24)The Bridge Haiti helping those in dire needPolitical instability and violence, natural disasters and extreme poverty have hung over Haiti like roiling storm clouds for decades. Its leaders have been ruthless. Gangs have controlled the streets. A 2010 earthquake killed up to 300,000 people....
-
-
Column (5/29/24)Trump is changing the narrative with people of colorThe progressive journalist Thomas Frank wrote a much-discussed book in 2004 titled, "Whats the Matter with Kansas?" Right now, some other like-minded journalist might be thinking of writing a book called "Whats the Matter with People of Color?"
-
Editorial (5/29/24)Help us find the next Spirit of America Award winnerDo you know someone who personifies the spirit of this country? Qualities such as patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism or military service? Consider submitting a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America...
-
Editorial (5/27/24)Cape Catfish: A summer tradition returns to Capaha FieldThe Cape Catfish baseball team is back in action. Now in their fifth season, the Cape Catfish have quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Prospect League. In just a few short years, theyve managed to capture the hearts...
-
Editorial (5/24/24)Memorial Day marks occasion to honor ultimate sacrificeThree names. Three sons of Southeast Missouri. Three brave, selfless souls. Capt. George E. Alt. Hailing from a military family, it was natural for the young man to find his way from farmland south of Cape Girardeau to France during World War I....
-
Editorial (5/22/24)Local animal shelters doing good work; help them if you canMonday, May 20, was National Rescue Dog Day, a day to celebrate all the beagles and boxers, wienie dogs and weimaraners, German shepherds and golden retrievers who found their forever home with a loving family. International Rescue Cat Day is...
-
Editorial (5/21/24)Public safety is paramount to a thriving communityWe lift up prayers for all involved with graduation at Cape Central High School: students, families, teachers, administrators and friends. A shooting with details still to be understood devastated what should have been one of the happiest, proudest...
-
-
Editorial (5/20/24)How Mental Health Awareness Month is shattering stigmaMay marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a critical time to bring attention to the pressing issues surrounding mental health. Despite growing awareness, mental health remains a topic shrouded in stigma and misunderstanding. Breaking down these...
-
-
-
Letter (5/9/24)Legislation could prevent big crop lossWith rising prices and global instability, our countrys food security has never been more important. The recent passage of HB 2763 in the Missouri House is a significant milestone in protecting access to American-made glyphosate, an essential...
-
One Citys Community Care Day makes a difference
A number of organizations and groups in the region help those less fortunate. From providing gifts for children in the area around the holidays to packing food for desperate men, women and children around the world, many folks step forward to help.
One Citys annual Community Care Day, held Wednesday in Cape Girardeau, is another example of doing for others.
The event brings together service providers Success Vision, FCC Behavioral Health Serenity Pointe, Birthright of Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County Health Department, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, Gibson Recovery Center, Aging Matters, and SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence who provide free assistance to those in need. The goal is to provide resources to help area residents be healthy in all areas of their lives physical, mental, spiritual, emotional and financial.
Organizers provided a free lunch, and hair stylists were also on hand to provide their services free of charge.
A mobile food pantry was also part of the event.
This was the third annual Community Care Day sponsored by One City.
We partnered with Success Vision the first year as part of their yearly mission outreach. We had such a huge turnout we realized there was a need and decided to make this an annual event, work life and community coordinator Makenya Owens said.
On behalf of all those helped by the service providers and organizers, thank you for your efforts. They make a difference.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.