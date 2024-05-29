Help us find the next Spirit of America Award winner

-
Column (5/29/24)Trump is changing the narrative with people of colorThe progressive journalist Thomas Frank wrote a much-discussed book in 2004 titled, "Whats the Matter with Kansas?" Right now, some other like-minded journalist might be thinking of writing a book called "Whats the Matter with People of Color?"
Column (5/28/24)Loose talk about the end of everythingAfter a recent summit between new partners China and Russia, General Secretary Xi Jinping and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin issued an odd one-sentence communique: "There can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be...
Editorial (5/27/24)Cape Catfish: A summer tradition returns to Capaha FieldThe Cape Catfish baseball team is back in action. Now in their fifth season, the Cape Catfish have quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Prospect League. In just a few short years, theyve managed to capture the hearts...
Column (5/27/24)Making it easier to make things in AmericaWith more tariffs on electric vehicles and an election featuring two pro-tariff presidential candidates on the way, the debate about how best to support and strengthen the U.S. manufacturing sector is back. Some argue, mistakenly, that the key to...
Column (5/25/24)How my son encouraged me to experience more new thingsMy 8-year-old son likes rocks. He wants to know how different stones form, how they get their color, where theyre found and the folklore surrounding their properties. I, too, love stones. My jewelry collection spans the decades and is filled with...
Editorial (5/24/24)Memorial Day marks occasion to honor ultimate sacrificeThree names. Three sons of Southeast Missouri. Three brave, selfless souls. Capt. George E. Alt. Hailing from a military family, it was natural for the young man to find his way from farmland south of Cape Girardeau to France during World War I....
Column (5/23/24)Trump, Biden debate: Not as crucial as portrayedThe Biden and Trump campaigns agreed to two presidential debates last week. Who among us can contain our excitement? Well, it depends on what you mean by "us." In my corner of the professional world pundits, commentators, political junkies there...
Editorial (5/22/24)Local animal shelters doing good work; help them if you canMonday, May 20, was National Rescue Dog Day, a day to celebrate all the beagles and boxers, wienie dogs and weimaraners, German shepherds and golden retrievers who found their forever home with a loving family. International Rescue Cat Day is...
Editorial (5/21/24)Public safety is paramount to a thriving communityWe lift up prayers for all involved with graduation at Cape Central High School: students, families, teachers, administrators and friends. A shooting with details still to be understood devastated what should have been one of the happiest, proudest...
Editorial (5/20/24)How Mental Health Awareness Month is shattering stigmaMay marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a critical time to bring attention to the pressing issues surrounding mental health. Despite growing awareness, mental health remains a topic shrouded in stigma and misunderstanding. Breaking down these...
Editorial (5/15/24)Enjoy all the free band concerts available in the areaOne of the more relaxing ways to spend a few hours is sitting outside on a late spring evening listening to a big band play. Cape Girardeau and Jackson area residents are fortunate to have three weekly opportunities to do just that.
Editorial (5/13/24)Celebrating Southeast Missouris top students, dedicated educatorsAs we celebrate the close of another academic year, its a time of recognition for the exceptional achievements of our local students and the educators who have guided them. We have much to be proud of in Southeast Missouri. Not only have three of...
Letter (5/9/24)Legislation could prevent big crop lossWith rising prices and global instability, our countrys food security has never been more important. The recent passage of HB 2763 in the Missouri House is a significant milestone in protecting access to American-made glyphosate, an essential...
Editorial (5/8/24)Congratulations to the graduates on their life journeyFor young people who havent experienced embarking on a career or starting a family, graduation is one of the first major life goals reached. Years of effort culminate in a walk across a stage to the applause of peers, family and friends.
Help us find the next Spirit of America Award winner
Do you know someone who personifies the spirit of this country? Qualities such as patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism or military service? Consider submitting a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award.
Each year the newspaper recognizes an individual who demonstrates admirable qualities that we believe represent the fabric of this country. This year marks the 22nd year for the award.
Previous honorees include: Michael Harris Sr., Wayne Wallingford, Stephen Limbaugh Sr., David Cantrell, James Blair Moran, Raymond Buhs, Pete Poe, Jim Bollinger, Jerry Ford, Mary Kasten, Kenneth Bender, Kent Zickfield, David Hitt, Rob Callahan, Harry Rediger, Jane Randol Jackson, James Harnes Sr., Neal Edwards, Melvin Gateley, Dan Cotner and John "Doc" Yallaly.
Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are welcome to submit nominations.
If nominated by an individual, the recipient may choose a charity to receive a $1,000 cash prize. If nominated by an organization, the organization will receive the monetary award.
Nominations must be received by June 21 and can be submitted online at www.semissourian.com/spirit or by using the printed form that regularly appears in the Southeast Missourian.
The honoree will be recognized at the City of Cape Girardeaus Great American Fourth of July celebration in Arena Park. In addition to the award presentation, the event will include a performance by Cape Girardeau Municipal Band and, of course, a spectacular fireworks show.
We know there are many deserving individuals in this area and hope you will help us in identifying them for consideration for the Southeast Missouri Spirit of America Award.
