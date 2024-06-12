National Police Week: Thank you for your service

-
Column (6/12/24)The war on contraception that wasn'tWe don't know who they are or where they are. All we know is that some place or other, a shadowy group of powerful Republicans is meeting to figure out how to ban contraceptives. For all we know, they also might be scheming to cover up what really...
-
-
Column (6/11/24)Gun violence, infrastructure, budget on center stageThe mission statement for the City of Cape Girardeau states that Cape will actively promote a safe, innovative climate through city services that enhances the quality of life for its citizens and our region. There are many ways the city goes about...
-
-
Column (6/10/24)Mayor's update: Gun violence, infrastructure projects, budget items on center stageThe mission statement for the City of Cape Girardeau states that Cape will actively promote a safe, innovative climate through city services that enhances the quality of life for its citizens and our region. There are many ways the city goes about...
-
Editorial (6/10/24)SEMO baseball secures historic NCAA Regional winsThe Southeast Missouri State University baseball team recently wrapped up its 2024 season. With the programs third Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship in four years and a strong performance at the NCAA Regionals, the Redhawks have much...
-
Column (6/10/24)The myth that Biden had nothing to do with the prosecutions of TrumpThe five criminal and civil prosecutions of former President Donald Trump all prompt heated denials from Democrats that President Joe Biden and Democrat operatives had a role in any of them. But Biden has long let it be known that he was frustrated...
-
Column (6/8/24)Social Security reform is coming (really) and will bring political rewardsNo matter what President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump promise you, and no matter its past as the untouchable "third rail" of American politics, Social Security will be modified one way or another within the next 10 years. While both...
-
-
-
Editorial (6/7/24)One Citys Community Care Day makes a differenceA number of organizations and groups in the region help those less fortunate. From providing gifts for children in the area around the holidays to packing food for desperate men, women and children around the world, many folks step forward to...
-
-
Column (6/6/24)Why is the United States negotiating with terrorists?A Gallup poll of several months ago asked, "On the whole, would you say that you are satisfied or dissatisfied with the position of the United States in the world today?" Only one-third, 33%, said they were satisfied. This down from 53% in...
-
Column (6/6/24)Could the guilty verdict cost Trump the election?How much will Donald Trumps conviction in the New York hush money case matter come November? The obvious answer is that nobody knows. Still, I suspect the verdict will matter, just not in ways that are easy or even possible to predict. A lot...
-
Editorial (6/5/24)Editorial: D-Day: Beginning of the end of World War IIAs 1944 dawned, fascism dominated Europe. Hitlers ground troops had goose-stepped through Poland and Romania to Russias doorstep. They had taken France and pushed southward to Greece. From the air, the Luftwaffe decimated cities across western...
-
Editorial (6/3/24)Early morning storms roar through Southeast MissouriFour tornado-producing storms roared through Southeast Missouri on Sunday morning, May 26. The storms damaged homes and businesses, uprooted trees and downed power lines. Luckily, no one in the region lost their life. That was not the case...
-
Editorial (5/31/24)The Bridge Haiti helping those in dire needPolitical instability and violence, natural disasters and extreme poverty have hung over Haiti like roiling storm clouds for decades. Its leaders have been ruthless. Gangs have controlled the streets. A 2010 earthquake killed up to 300,000 people....
-
Editorial (5/29/24)Help us find the next Spirit of America Award winnerDo you know someone who personifies the spirit of this country? Qualities such as patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism or military service? Consider submitting a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America...
-
Editorial (5/27/24)Cape Catfish: A summer tradition returns to Capaha FieldThe Cape Catfish baseball team is back in action. Now in their fifth season, the Cape Catfish have quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Prospect League. In just a few short years, theyve managed to capture the hearts...
-
Editorial (5/24/24)Memorial Day marks occasion to honor ultimate sacrificeThree names. Three sons of Southeast Missouri. Three brave, selfless souls. Capt. George E. Alt. Hailing from a military family, it was natural for the young man to find his way from farmland south of Cape Girardeau to France during World War I....
-
Editorial (5/22/24)Local animal shelters doing good work; help them if you canMonday, May 20, was National Rescue Dog Day, a day to celebrate all the beagles and boxers, wienie dogs and weimaraners, German shepherds and golden retrievers who found their forever home with a loving family. International Rescue Cat Day is...
-
Editorial (5/21/24)Public safety is paramount to a thriving communityWe lift up prayers for all involved with graduation at Cape Central High School: students, families, teachers, administrators and friends. A shooting with details still to be understood devastated what should have been one of the happiest, proudest...
-
-
National Police Week: Thank you for your service
The familiar motto that adorns many law enforcement vehicles, to protect and serve, is more than words for many of those in the profession.
Its a creed they live by.
This week Sunday, May 12, through Saturday, May 18 is National Police Week, a time to thank those officers who perform many roles. They maintain order, sometimes in the midst of chaos. They direct and guide. They stand between the law-abiding and those who flout the rules.
Their jobs may resemble each other, no matter if they are a patrol officer or a federal undercover agent trying to crack a drug-smuggling ring based in Central America, but they each have their own story. Why did they want to be a law enforcement officer? How does the job allow them to serve their community? What part of their background and experience helps them help other officers get better at what they do?
Our Thursday, June 13, issue will highlight several officers from the area and answers some of those questions.
We talked to:
Deputy Marc Rivas of Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office. Originally from Puerto Rico, Rivas uses his bilingual skills to communicate with inmates and Spanish-speaking community members.
David Ruebel, a patrol officer with Chaffee Police Department. He especially enjoys mentoring children and helping them stay on the correct path.
Jackson Police Department Lt. Jason Wilhelm. His years of experience helps him nurture and train other officers as they make their way.
Those officers exemplify service to their communities and their comrades, and their work is making Southeast Missouri a better place.
The same goes for law enforcement officers all over the country. They go to work each day not knowing what lies ahead but doing so with courage and a servants heart.
On behalf of those these officers, serve, thank you.
We know your job is difficult stressful, ever-changing and potentially dangerous with every interaction.
We trust your training and character see you through whatever comes your way.
Our wish for all of you stay safe.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.