Honoring our law enforcement

-
Column (5/21/24)Cape mayor speaks out after shooting at Cape Central commencementI am sitting in my empty house as my extended family takes my son, a 2024 Cape Central High School graduate, out to dinner to try to salvage a celebration of his graduation and all he has achieved. Im not able to go to that dinner, because I am, in...
-
Editorial (5/21/24)Public safety is paramount to a thriving communityWe lift up prayers for all involved with graduation at Cape Central High School: students, families, teachers, administrators and friends. A shooting with details still to be understood devastated what should have been one of the happiest, proudest...
-
Column (5/21/24)Harrison Butker is right about men and womenTo judge by the internet reaction, Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker is guilty of a dreaded double-doink a missed field-goal attempt that embarrassingly hits both uprights with his commencement address the other day. ...
-
Editorial (5/20/24)How Mental Health Awareness Month is shattering stigmaMay marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a critical time to bring attention to the pressing issues surrounding mental health. Despite growing awareness, mental health remains a topic shrouded in stigma and misunderstanding. Breaking down these...
-
Why no politician can fix prices (and why thats OK)Prices are threads stitching together the fabric of our economy. They guide countless producers, here and abroad, to meet the most urgent demands of countless consumers. Prices enable the economic coordination of millions of individuals each with...
-
Graduates need to know that life is bigger than their GPA"Your success in high school does not determine your success in life." My high school English teacher Chuck Keller told me this, and it was exactly what teenage me needed to hear. Chuck was right, and Im here to pass on this little nugget to young...
-
-
Column (5/18/24)Fix Social Security with ownership, not more governmentThe trustees for Social Security have just issued their annual report. And, as we have learned annually over recent years, the system cannot meet its obligations. According to this latest report, the Social Security system will not be able to...
-
Column (5/18/24)Biden has disastrously misplayed the politics of GazaIts bad enough that President Joe Biden is playing politics with the war in Gaza, but even worse at least for his purposes that he is doing it so poorly. Biden may imagine that he is maneuvering with incredible skill subtly balancing...
-
Column (5/17/24)Shafik, other college presidents have mission confusionColumbia University President Minouche Shafik is urging university leaders across the country to do some "serious soul searching." Good advice. She should start with her own soul. Shafik has the wrong idea about the purpose of a university. She...
-
-
Column (5/16/24)Biden still trails Trump; Its more than inflation, Gaza, ageA batch of new polls from the New York Times, Siena College and the Philadelphia Inquirer has very bad news for President Biden: Hes losing. Among registered voters, hes significantly behind in five of the six battleground states that are most...
-
Column (5/16/24)Rooting out antisemitism on campusLike so many Americans, I have been absolutely appalled by the rampant antisemitism were seeing on college campuses. Its unacceptable that in America in 2024, vicious mobs are harassing, chasing down, and blocking students from entering buildings...
-
Editorial (5/15/24)Enjoy all the free band concerts available in the areaOne of the more relaxing ways to spend a few hours is sitting outside on a late spring evening listening to a big band play. Cape Girardeau and Jackson area residents are fortunate to have three weekly opportunities to do just that.
-
-
Editorial (5/13/24)Celebrating Southeast Missouris top students, dedicated educatorsAs we celebrate the close of another academic year, its a time of recognition for the exceptional achievements of our local students and the educators who have guided them. We have much to be proud of in Southeast Missouri. Not only have three of...
-
-
Letter (5/9/24)Legislation could prevent big crop lossWith rising prices and global instability, our countrys food security has never been more important. The recent passage of HB 2763 in the Missouri House is a significant milestone in protecting access to American-made glyphosate, an essential...
-
-
Editorial (5/8/24)Congratulations to the graduates on their life journeyFor young people who havent experienced embarking on a career or starting a family, graduation is one of the first major life goals reached. Years of effort culminate in a walk across a stage to the applause of peers, family and friends.
-
-
Editorial (5/6/24)Spotlight on Southeast Missouris nurses during National Nurses WeekAs we usher in National Nurses Week, it is fitting to reflect on the profound impact that nurses have on our health care system and communities. In Tuesdays edition of the Southeast Missourian, we dedicate a special section to the stories of local...
-
Editorial (5/3/24)To our law enforcement officers: Stay safe out thereWhen most people prepare for their workday, they focus on completing daily tasks, attending meetings on the calendar, hoping someone remembered to bring snacks. They dont have to think about losing their life. Dying in the line of duty isnt a...
-
-
Editorial (5/1/24)Zonta event to highlight mens role in preventing sexual violenceAs of Tuesday morning, there were nearly 30 men in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail facing charges involving sex crimes. Twice that many were being held over alleged domestic assaults. These numbers are not outliers. We have a problem in...