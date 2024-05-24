Memorial Day marks occasion to honor ultimate sacrifice

Editorial

Three names. Three sons of Southeast Missouri. Three brave, selfless souls.

Capt. George E. Alt. Hailing from a military family, it was natural for the young man to find his way from farmland south of Cape Girardeau to France during World War I. Though an American citizen, he served in a highly regarded English regiment. He died in the second Battle of Ypres in France, falling victim to the first use of poison gas in the war.

Pvt. 1st Class Bennett M. Green. A graduate of Patton High School, Green volunteered as a paratrooper in 1943. He arrived in England on June 1, 1944. Five days before D-Day. The U.S. government saw fit to award him a Presidential Citation for his heroic service as a paratrooper in the second World War.

Lance Cpl. Barry Francis Price. The boy-turned-man from Morley died in Vietnam when a land mine exploded near his position. He died on Easter Sunday, 1966. He was 19 years old.

These three men are among the more than 660,000 men and women who have died while serving their nation in combat. From the Revolutionary War to ongoing operations around the world, we have remained a sovereign nation and global superpower because some are willing to put themselves in harms way. They protect our homeland, defend our freedoms and serve the ideal of justice when others would otherwise sow chaos and wreak havoc.

Each year, we mark Memorial Day, a solemn remembrance of their sacrifices on our behalf. Yes, the extended holiday weekend rings in summertime, but we reserve at least some focus to honor our fallen brothers and sisters.

The Southeast Missourian calls attention to the occasion by publishing several pages of Memorial Day content. This year, in this Weekends edition, we are providing lots of information about Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the region. We hope our neighbors join us in spending some time at these events as we thank those who contributed the ultimate sacrifice in order to preserve our way of life.

As Thomas Jefferson said, The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.

Our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guard members over more than two centuries have stepped forward to answer our nations call. We are grateful they were willing to give their life so that we have continue ours in peace.