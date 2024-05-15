Enjoy all the free band concerts available in the area

Editorial

One of the more relaxing ways to spend a few hours is sitting outside on a late spring evening listening to a big band play.

Cape Girardeau and Jackson area residents are fortunate to have three weekly opportunities to do just that.

Wednesdays from June 5 through July 31, Cape Municipal Band will perform at Don Cotner Amphitheater in Capaha Park, 1400 Broadway. The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

Each Thursday, from June 6 through Aug. 8, Jackson Municipal Band will play at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, 850 Symphony Lane. The weekly concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Old Town Capes Tunes at Twilight series at 7 p.m. Fridays began last week and will continue through June 13, returning Aug. 2 for its fall performances. When the weather cooperates, the concerts will be at Ivers Square, 44 N. Lorimier St. In the event of rainy weather, they will be at Gospel Life Church, 817 Broadway.

These concerts are free to attend.

The municipal bands usually have guests play with them, so check their websites and/or social media for more information.

In addition to the weekly concerts, the Cape and Jackson bands will also perform at special events. Capes band will play at a Memorial Day event Monday, May 27, at the Osage Centre and at the citys Fourth of July Great American Celebration at Arena Park. Jacksons band will also perform on Memorial Day at an event at Jackson City Cemetery, July 4 at the citys Independence Day celebration and at Jackson Homecomers on July 23.

A big thank you goes to all those who practice for and perform these concerts. We know how lucky we are to be able to enjoy them.