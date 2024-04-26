Take advantage of prescription drug take back day

-
Column (4/26/24)The Republican Party can still do whats rational and right. Heres the proofTheres no record of Edmund Burke the great Irish-born British statesman and father of modern conservatism actually saying what is often attributed to him: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." But it...
Column (4/25/24)Legislation would help safeguard Missouri water against unregulated exportAs past president of the Southeast Missouri Regional Water District and a local farmer, I will not stand idly as our precious water resources are attacked. This is why I fully support State. Rep. Jamie Burger and State. Sen. Jason Bean as they...
Column (4/25/24)Nothing good comes from Columbia University's radicalismColumbia University is once again the center of the radical universe. More than 50 years after anti-Vietnam War demonstrators roiled the Columbia campus in 1968, anti-Israel agitators are disrupting the schools operations, and inspiring similar...
Column (4/24/24)Alvin Bragg makes history -- preposterouslyAlvin Bragg is to be commended for getting to trial on the Trump hush-payments case. Lesser prosecutors would have been daunted by the prospect of creating a national melodrama and a norm-breaking prosecution of a former president over what is,...
Column (4/23/24)Are Irans nine lives nearing an end?The theocracy of Iran has been the worlds arch-embassy attacker over the last half century. So it has zero credibility in crying foul over Israels April 1 attacks on its "consulate" in Damascus and the killing of Irans kingpin terrorists of...
Editorial (4/22/24)Cape County mourns the loss of Public Administrator Lisa ReitzelLisa Reitzel, the dedicated Cape Girardeau County public administrator, died unexpectedly from a heart attack April 13 at the age of 55. Serving in her role for over a decade, Reitzels sudden departure marks a significant loss for the community she...
Column (4/22/24)Happiness is a home to tinker withMy husband and I have never bought a home we didnt tinker with. And by "tinker", I dont mean a coat of fresh paint and new shelving. I mean the knock out a wall, rip up the flooring and till the backyard for a new garden kind of tinkering. Real...
Trump is right more violence, turmoil under BidenFormer President Donald Trumps statement that the attack on Israel by Iran "would not have happened if we were in office," has drawn derision, including from his former National Security Adviser John Bolton. Bolton called the remark...
Editorial (4/19/24)LifeHouse will fill needs in Southeast MissouriNeeds come in all shapes and sizes, and when a need comes in the form of a baby, it is Priority 1. LifeHouse Crisis Maternity House in Cape Girardeau will soon satisfy various needs of pregnant women and new mothers experiencing or at risk of...
Editorial (4/17/24)UWSEMO tours to showcase volunteer opportunitiesEver thought about volunteering with a local not-for-profit organization but dont know how or where to start? United Way of Southeast Missouri can help. April is National Volunteer Month, and UWSEMO has scheduled two Get on the Bus tours that...
Editorial (4/15/24)Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum unveils exhibits on old bridge, Truman and American quiltingThe Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is set to unveil three new exhibits this week that promise to enrich our understanding of both local and national heritage. These exhibits, focusing on the construction of the old Cape Girardeau bridge, President...
Letter (4/11/24)Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemicBad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental...
Editorial (4/10/24)Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024Many people who work to improve lives, communities and societies have one thing in common: They dont do what they do for a pat on the back. Instead of looking for a congratulatory spotlight, they are heads-down, shoulder-to-the-wheel helping...
Editorial (4/8/24)Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinnerThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel...
Editorial (4/4/24)Solar eclipse 2024 is on the horizonA solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8. This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045....
Editorial (4/3/24)Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet set this monthHave a good meal. Enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors. Maybe go home with a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And help support a mens substance abuse recovery program at the same time. Adult and...
Take advantage of prescription drug take back day
Any of these scenarios sound familiar?
A doctor prescribed a three-week medication regimen, but the problem went away in 10 days. So, there was no need to take the remaining pills.
Fear of a potential opioid addiction led to a "toughing it out" mindset, and no use of the medication.
A side effect of a medication outweighed the benefits, so half of the prescription remained in the bottle.
Many of us have unused prescription medications in our medicine cabinets. According to the Pharmaceutical Product Stewardship Work Group, one third of Americans havent cleaned out their medicine cabinet in a year. Twenty percent havent done so in three years.
Some of these medications could be life-threatening if taken outside the parameters ordered by medical personnel. Almost all, even seemingly innocuous medications such as antibiotics, could cause problems allergic reactions, for example if taken by someone other than the prescribed patient. Also, "saving" a portion of a prescribed medication for use later "just in case" isnt a good idea. Medical personnel prescribe medications after consulting with patients, fully understanding the current situation, including other medications used, existing or possible health conditions.
Properly disposing of these unused medications requires more than tossing them in a trashcan or dumping them down a sink.
Luckily, authorities are offering a chance for us to get rid of these medications in a safe, convenient way.
Saturday, April 27, is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agencys annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
There are a number of drop-off sites in the region. In Cape Girardeau, those sites are Cape Girardeau Police Department, 2530 Maria Louise Lane; MediCenter Pharmacy, 465 S. Mount Auburn Road; Walgreens at 1 S. Kingshighway; and CVS at 2161 William St. Other locations in the area include Jackson Police Department, 525 S. Hope St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; Twin City Pharmacy, 106 First St., Marble Hill; Advance Pharmacy, 110 N. Oak St., Advance; Scott County Sheriffs Office, 131 S. New Madrid St., Benton; and Walgreens, 6 S. Perryville Blvd., Perryville; and Perry County Sheriffs Office, 710 S. Kingshighway, in Perryville, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Visit the website www.MyOldMeds.com for a nationwide disposal site locator.
We encourage everyone to use this event as a reminder to check around your home for unused medications. Dispose of them properly to avoid any potential harm.
