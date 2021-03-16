Cape Girardeau: A place of visionaries and volunteers
Listen to the experts, and they will identify common characteristics of thriving historic downtowns. Among them: clean, pedestrian-friendly environments; a line of clustered storefronts with few gaps between them; street benches and greenery; and a variety of businesses from unique "Mom-and-Pop" shops to quality restaurants and nightlife, farmers markets, food stores, pharmacies and non-retail services. It helps dramatically if there are on-going events, museums and some sort of cultural or community center that attract residents and visitors. All these things -- and other key ingredients -- aren't created or sustained, though, without visionary and service-minded people, who are willing to get off the sidelines and roll up their sleeves and plan, invest their time and passion, take risks and work --- work as if their families and their livelihoods depend upon it (which, having taken risks, they often do).
Because of such people, the world is made a more interesting place: less cookie-cutter, more vibrant and richer for all of us.
In Cape Girardeau, some of these kinds of people were recognized over the past two weeks by Old Town Cape, a community organization at the heart of downtown preservation and redevelopment, which announced its 2020 award winners in posts on Facebook. For videos of the recipients, visit Facebook.com/OldTownCape.
Recognizing a business that adapted to a "changed reality ... and has risen to the occasion," OTC bestowed its "Resiliency Award" to Robert and Mary Gentry's Corner Grocery for evolving its concept over the years to thrive. And, then, during the pandemic, for the Corner Grocery helping out by providing care packages to Cape Girardeau Health Department staff and donating food to Discovery Playhouse events.
Ryan and Stacy Lane were recognized for preserving a once-condemned historic house on Lorimier Street and turning it into a charming AirBnB, titled, "Cottage at the Market." In receiving the "Residential Rehabilitation Award," Ryan Lane said, "I didn't even realize there were awards for doing anything like this. ... It was almost 20 months of work to get from start to finish, and for other people to recognize and see what it was is really exciting." Lane credited investor partners, friends and Southeast alums Dane and Sarah Huxel for their support.
For the "Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award," OTC recognized Rob Lorenz for his work converting the nationally historic-designated (former) B'Nai Israel Synagogue into the Riverside Pottery Studio. Lorenz, who says he's not yet done with the rehabilitation, was praised for maintaining the building's historical integrity, including its stained-glass windows, stucco and exposed brickwork.
"If the buildings are run down, if they're falling apart, nobody's going to want to come down and be in the area," Lorenz said. "Making sure the buildings are taken care of and rehabilitated is very, very important."
The "Business Excellence Award" was bestowed on Pastimes Antiques for demonstrating "the concepts of community involvement and/or strong or long-term support of downtown." For many years Deborah and Jim Maevers and their daughter Kyleigh Baliva, owners of Pastimes, have been tireless advocates for downtown, serving on various boards and committees, with Deb founding the VintageNOW fashion show to benefit Safe House for Women. Jim explained one of the secrets to a dynamic downtown is creating business clusters that draw visitors.
"This award was a surprise. I grew up in the grocery business where we had competition within the grocery industry. It's different here in this industry, the antique business. We welcome other antique malls into this market because it creates a destination," Jim said.
Former Old Town Cape Board of Directors president Danny Essner was named the organization's "Volunteer of the Year." Besides being a passionate advocate for downtown and organizing several events there -- including car shows --before becoming involved with OTC, Essner has become a dedicated leader within the organization, serving two years rather than the customary one as president when he was needed.
"To me, volunteering is a great opportunity to work alongside and get acquainted with like-minded people, people that want to be engaged and make a difference," Essner said.
Chris and Jerra Hutson were recognized with the "Distinguished Service Award" for their many years of service though business and events. Both were involved in downtown organizations before Old Town Cape -- and serve major roles in OTC's annual auction. Chris basically grew up in the area -- learning from his father and grandfather. Indeed, the OTC's "Visionary Award" is named after his father, and he and his family (including brother David) have maintained the family legacy in proud fashion through their furniture store and other endeavors. Prayers are lifted up for Chris as he battles cancer.
Which brings me to this year's "Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award" and a person near and dear to my heart. OTC recognized my brother Rex Rust, who has led an impressive and ambitious effort to rehabilitate and rebuild almost an entire block of downtown Cape. Rex also serves on the OTC board of directors.
In learning about the award, Rex said: "I'm very honored, humbled, particularly knowing some of the great names affiliated with this award in years past. And, of course, knowing Charles and loving him and his whole family. It really is humbling."
As is his style, Rex also expressed discomfort about being singled out; and he credited many others involved in the project -- "an awesome, rock star team" -- including property and construction manager Justin Kertz, architects and more.
Rex, too, is battling cancer; his story for those who want to follow it can be found at caringbridge.org/visit/rexrust. Thoughout this difficult journey, his strength, love and grace have been inspirational, as have the writings, poise, love and spirit of his wife Sherry. The two of them revel in making others laugh, even when worry abounds. Their faith is built on rock.
For any place to thrive, it takes strong and good people, willing to work hard and take risks, support others, think smartly and help each other. Faith -- in something bigger than one's self, in God's future for all of us -- is so important, too. Old Town Cape is one of those places.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian. For recent Southeast Missourian stories about Old Town Cape, click here.
