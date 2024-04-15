Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum unveils exhibits on old bridge, Truman and American quilting

Editorial

The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is set to unveil three new exhibits this week that promise to enrich our understanding of both local and national heritage. These exhibits, focusing on the construction of the old Cape Girardeau bridge, President Harry S. Trumans connection with Southeast Missouri, and American quiltmaking, provide a view of pivotal moments and traditions that have shaped our community and the country at large.

The old Cape Girardeau bridge

The old Cape Girardeau bridge, an emblem of engineering prowess and a testament to human determination, stands at the heart of one of the museums new exhibits. Jerry Ford told the Southeast Missourian the old bridge, built in the 1920s, was likely one of only a few that was constructed with local funds and without the use of state or federal dollars.

Trumans connection to Southeast Missouri​

Another exhibit delves into the deep-rooted connection between President Harry S. Truman and Southeast Missouri. Truman reportedly became "good friends" with political leaders in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Nevada. A group of students from Southeast Missouri State University contributed to the project with the exhibit From Farmhouse to White House Harry S. Truman at 140.

American quiltmaking

The tradition of American quiltmaking, with its rich cultural and historical significance, is celebrated in the third exhibit. "The Art of American Quilting" features quilts made in the 1800s.

The introduction of these three exhibits at the Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum serves not only as an educational endeavor but also as a means to preserve the cultural and historical fabric of our community and nation. If you havent been to the museum, consider this the perfect opportunity. The unveiling of these new exhibits will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. The museums normal hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday from mid-March through mid-December.