Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum unveils exhibits on old bridge, Truman and American quilting

The erosion of fiscal responsibilityWashington Post columnist Megan McArdle recently wrote that the best argument made in favor of limiting the size of the stimulus during the Great Recession part of a larger conversation about austerity was one of ethos. "We werent spending the...
We all deserve space to pursue our dreamsThe Erma Bombeck Writers Workshop saved me from making a huge mistake recently. I emailed my editor before I left and told her that I didnt think Id have time to continue writing this weekly column. I told her I was too busy. I have a full-time...
Americans are not seeking out middle groundA Wall Street Journal opinion piece by Sen. Mitt Romney regarding the demise of the No Labels political party initiative tells us as much about Romney, and why he failed to ever become a national leader, as it does about the failure of the No Labels...
Biden Administration not ready for an H5N1 pandemicThe H5N1 virus, which for 30 years affected mostly birds, is rapidly evolving and spreading globally. The Biden administration is dangerously unready. Over the last two years, H5N1 has jumped from birds to mammals, infecting at least 26 species.
Marjorie Taylor Greenes case against Speaker JohnsonThe first time that Republicans toppled their own speaker during this Congress, it wasnt a particularly edifying spectacle, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is reaching for new lows. To paraphrase Marx: first as a farce, then as a more preposterous...
Eclipse in downtown Cape: A day the hidden gem shown to visitors from around the worldHow do you even begin to describe something thats both utterly breathtaking and incredibly frustrating all at once? This past weekend was an absolute whirlwind as we played host to folks from all corners Washington State, Iowa, St. Louis,...
Column (4/12/24)The latest sign that Republicans are abandoning even their most deeply held principlesThe changing of the conservative mind in recent years could hardly be captured more pithily than in the headline of a recent op-ed: "Why I believe in industrial policy done right." So opined Sen. Marco Rubio for the Washington Post and, at greater...
Letter (4/11/24)Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemicBad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental...
Editorial (4/10/24)Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024Many people who work to improve lives, communities and societies have one thing in common: They dont do what they do for a pat on the back. Instead of looking for a congratulatory spotlight, they are heads-down, shoulder-to-the-wheel helping...
Editorial (4/8/24)Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinnerThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel...
Editorial (4/4/24)Solar eclipse 2024 is on the horizonA solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8. This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045....
Editorial (4/3/24)Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet set this monthHave a good meal. Enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors. Maybe go home with a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And help support a mens substance abuse recovery program at the same time. Adult and...
Editorial (4/1/24)Old Town Cape recognizes those making difference in downtownThe Old Town Cape annual dinner recently celebrated the remarkable individuals and organizations whose contributions have significantly impacted the revitalization and enrichment of Old Town. Their contributions have catalyzed remarkable...
Editorial (3/29/24)May this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrectionMay this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrection "On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when...
Editorial (3/27/24)Tuesday is election day; important issues at stakeTuesday, April 2, is election day for municipalities and school districts. Voters will select city council and school board members and decide a number of tax proposals. In Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties, measures to provide funds for...
Editorial (3/25/24)Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this areaOtto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri. Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful...
Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum unveils exhibits on old bridge, Truman and American quilting
The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is set to unveil three new exhibits this week that promise to enrich our understanding of both local and national heritage. These exhibits, focusing on the construction of the old Cape Girardeau bridge, President Harry S. Trumans connection with Southeast Missouri, and American quiltmaking, provide a view of pivotal moments and traditions that have shaped our community and the country at large.
The old Cape Girardeau bridge
The old Cape Girardeau bridge, an emblem of engineering prowess and a testament to human determination, stands at the heart of one of the museums new exhibits. Jerry Ford told the Southeast Missourian the old bridge, built in the 1920s, was likely one of only a few that was constructed with local funds and without the use of state or federal dollars.
Trumans connection to Southeast Missouri
Another exhibit delves into the deep-rooted connection between President Harry S. Truman and Southeast Missouri. Truman reportedly became "good friends" with political leaders in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Nevada. A group of students from Southeast Missouri State University contributed to the project with the exhibit From Farmhouse to White House Harry S. Truman at 140.
American quiltmaking
The tradition of American quiltmaking, with its rich cultural and historical significance, is celebrated in the third exhibit. "The Art of American Quilting" features quilts made in the 1800s.
The introduction of these three exhibits at the Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum serves not only as an educational endeavor but also as a means to preserve the cultural and historical fabric of our community and nation. If you havent been to the museum, consider this the perfect opportunity. The unveiling of these new exhibits will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. The museums normal hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday from mid-March through mid-December.
