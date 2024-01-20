US must stand with Israel

-
What Democrats will never do to defend democracyJoe Biden went to Valley Forge to give a big speech telling us how much he cares about defending democracy against the threat represented by Donald Trump. How much does President Biden care? Enough to give a speech defending democracy, one of what's...
Abortion, sacred truths and politicsSpeaking in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 6, President Biden said that the 2024 election is about whether "democracy" is "still America's sacred cause." But is democracy "sacred?" Is the process by which we make choices "sacred," or is what we...
Biden is late but right to strike against Yemen's HouthisWith the possible exception of fights over the national debt and Supreme Court nominations, there is no topic that arouses more partisan hypocrisy than presidential use of military force. And globally, there is no issue that arouses more hypocrisy...
Editorial (1/19/24)Cold weather presents special dangers"Nanook of the North" was a 1922 silent docudrama, the first of its kind, that followed the difficult life of an Inuk man and his family in the frosty Canadian Arctic. We've felt a certain kinship with Nanook in recent days. Good grief, it's been...
Column (1/19/24)Homeless people do not have a 'right' to camp in squalor and invade our neighborhoodsTired of stepping over needles and human waste, and navigating around half-conscious addicts and homeless encampments? You're not alone. Most decent, hardworking people want clean sidewalks for getting to work and walking their kids to school. But...
Editorial (1/17/24)A one and a two and a three ... bluegrass festival set for this weekSome folks like a smooth, jazzy sax riff. Some prefer a wailin' rock guitar. For others, give them a thumping drum beat. But if lively fiddles, banjos and mandolins tickle your fancy, this week's Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is the place to be....
Hearings underway and seeing laws implementedThe second week of the legislative session has brought some really good discussion on the Senate floor and the start of committee hearings, meaning legislation is now moving forward. On Thursday, one of the discussions that took place was regarding...
Biden 'saves' democracy by destroying itWhen faced with the possible return of former President Donald Trump, the current agenda of the Democratic Party is summed up simply as "We had to destroy democracy to save it." The effort shares a common theme: Any means necessary are justified to...
Column (1/15/24)Parents should foster decision-making in teens to help them practice 'adulting'Rebellion is an adolescent's inarticulate way of saying, "I want control." Parents can support that quest for control within clear boundaries of what is safe and what is legal. Rebellion is a good thing, and it's also a key part of developing the...
Editorial (1/15/24)It's gala season in Southeast MissouriThe Christmas decorations are (largely) put away. The holiday parties have finished. And we're in the middle of the dreary winter months, punctuated by gray skies, cold days and wintry precipitation. But a few of the highlights are the galas hosted...
Editorial (1/10/24)Unique barbecue event set Saturday in CapeTo stand out in a crowded field of things to do, an event must be different, unusual in some way. If that event raises funds for a worthy cause, all the better. The fourth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at...
Editorial (1/8/24)Christmas Tournament features good competition and special momentsThe Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is a special tradition. Big schools and small schools. Players competing on the Show Me Center hardwood. Friends and families enjoying the Christmas break to take in four days of hoops. Plus, the...
Editorial (1/5/24)PORCH improving community one home at a timeThere is power in one, no matter if we're talking about votes or journey-beginning steps or persons changing the world. PORCH -- People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing -- is working toward improving Cape Girardeau, specifically south Cape,...
Editorial (1/4/24)SEMO's drone program is a point of distinction for the universityIn 1967, a movie character was giving a young man career advice. "The future is plastics," Mr. McGuire told Benjamin Braddock in "The Graduate". He was right. Plastic is ubiquitous in our world today, from the bottles containing water and soft...
Editorial (1/2/24)S.A.L.T. continues to provide a vehicle to connect senior citizens with law enforcementYou may have noticed photos in the newspaper recently or online showcasing an event hosted by S.A.L.T., an acronym for Seniors And Lawmen Together. The organization held its annual Christmas party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775. The festive...
Letter (12/30/23)Thank you to Southeast MissourianThe Southeast Missourian is to be congratulated for your continued efforts to "report" the news and not "make" the news. You have earned my trust and confidence in your efforts in reporting local, state, national and global news. I pray for your...
US must stand with Israel
Anyone who has read and studied the Scriptures knows that there can never and will never be a "two-state solution" in the Middle East. God has promised Israel more land than they actually ever possessed, and He repeated the promise several times and confirmed with an oath (in which He swore upon Himself) to bless them and protect them and to "bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you."
True, Israel has been persecuted (punished, disciplined) throughout over three millennia, but there is a remnant that He continues to protect and bless. The Islamic (especially the Shiite) world has also taken an oath: "Death to America and death to Israel." How do you negotiate with a people who call for your annihilation and have never recognized the state of Israel? America needs to stand firmly with Israel at this time.
In Hebrews 8:10-12 God defines a new covenant that applies to all who believe: "'After those days,'" says the Lord, I will put my law into their minds and I will write them on their hearts and I will be their God and they will be My people. And they will not teach everyone his fellow citizen and every one his brother 'Know the Lord'. For all will know Me, from the least to the greatest of them, for I will be merciful to their iniquities and I will remember their sins no more."
Maranatha!
RICHARD A. MARTIN, Cape Girardeau