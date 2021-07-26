Drury Hotels recognized (again) for being a leader in guest satisfaction

Editorial

Drury Hotels was recently recognized with its 16th consecutive J.D. Power Award.

Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz recently reported the award was based on J.D. Powers 2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study and Drury ranked Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains.

The 16th consecutive award sets a J.D. Power travel and hospitality category record for most consecutive wins. Among the factors considered in the ranking: reservation, arrival/departure, guest rooms, food and beverage, services and amenities, hotel facilities, and cost and fees.

If youve ever stayed at a Drury location, you know their team does a first-class job in making you feel at home. Excellent facility, wonderful customer service and an overall pleasant experience. So its no surprise to see them take home the J.D. Power Award once again. Still, its impressive. And 16 consecutive years demonstrates the organizations customer-first culture and commitment to guest satisfaction.

Of course, were particularly proud of this organization since they have deep roots in Southeast Missouri. Its an amazing success story of a family who worked hard, built an impressive enterprise and then expanded throughout much of the country.

Congratulations to the team at Drury Hotels on their 16th consecutive J.D. Power Award.