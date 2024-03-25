Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this area

Editorial

Otto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri.

Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful performances at the Show Me Center during the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament, where he led the Braves to some impressive victories.

Porter would go on to have a successful tenure at Georgetown University where he played two seasons before going pro.

In 2013, Porter was the third overall selection in the NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. During this 11-year professional career, he would also play for the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Porter was part of the 2021-2022 Golden State championship team.

The 30-year-old Porter recently announced his retirement from the NBA, finishing his career with averages of 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 527 games.

Frank Staple, former SCC coach and current Sikeston High School athletic director, spoke with Sikeston Standard Democrat sports editor Dennis Marshall following Porters retirement announcement.

Otto has always been an incredibly focused and hard-working individual, Staple said. From his days at Scott County Central to winning an NBA championship with the Warriors, hes been an example of how to do things the right way. He took his own path to greatness and set an example for players in the SEMO area for generations to come. His talent is once in a lifetime, but the way he approached the game with impeccable fundamentals and a selfless, team-first attitude can be emulated by all. He is a SEMO legend, and we are all proud that the world got to know Bubba.

We are certainly proud of Porter Jr.s basketball career. Its no small feat to play college basketball, let alone make it to the NBA. For Porter to have an 11-year career at the highest level and win a championship, thats impressive. We offer our congratulations on an excellent playing career and look forward to seeing what he does next.