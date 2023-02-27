News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
An opportunity to encourage young, aspiring entrepreneurs
Ask a young person what he or she wants to be when they grow up and you'll get a wide range of answers: doctor, lawyer, professional athlete the latter which fades quickly for most of us. It is always nice to hear ambitious young people also add in another option to the mix: entrepreneur.
Old Town Cape and SendAFriend, a company started by Jackson native Tyler Macke, are partnering again to host a Youth Entrepreneurship Day this summer.
The event will be held Saturday, July 8, and feature local vendors offering fresh produce and other items from 8 a.m. to noon at Cape Riverfront Market in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Additionally, students age 13 to 18 from Missouri and Illinois who have an existing business or startup concept can apply for a $250 scholarship, which can be used to cover business-related expenses. Along with the scholarship, winners will receive exposure through Old Town Cape and receive a slot at Cape Riverfront Market on Youth Entrepreneurship Day in July.
More information and the application may be found under the events tab online at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com or by emailing sydneywaters@oldtowncape.org. The application deadline is Monday, April 7, and winners will be announced Monday, April 24.
We're glad to see Old Town Cape and SendAFriend continue this initiative, which encourages young people to develop their entrepreneurial muscles in today's marketplace. If you know someone who should participate in this initiative, encourage them to apply. We look forward to hearing more about the winners in the coming months.
