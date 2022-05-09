News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Tunes at Twilight returns to Ivers Square Friday night
The spring season of Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight kicks off this week, and the concert series will return to its former location: Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The concert series had been moved to the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus during construction of the new City Hall. But with construction complete, the outdoor music series can now resume with the former Common Pleas Courthouse-turned-City Hall as the backdrop.
The spring schedule for Tunes kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday and will continue each Friday evening through June 17. Donna Herula Trio will be the featured artist for Week 1, with Jason Heeter, Burney Sisters, Hector Anchando, Karen Jonas and Shaun Munday finishing out the schedule.
Food vendors will be on hand each week. In case of inclement weather, Gospel Life Church, located at 817 Broadway, will serve as a backup location.
Tunes at Twilight is one of the really fun events this time of year, regularly drawing strong crowds to enjoy live music, good food and fun with friends to kick off the weekend. And it's especially exciting to see the event back at Ivers Square this year now that City Hall is finished.
We hope you'll make plans to attend.
