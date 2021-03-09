Letter to the Editor

History buffs know that the Boston Tea Party was a prelude to the American Revolution. The colonists asserted that since they were not represented in the British Parliament, the Brits had no right to tax them. "Taxation without representation is tyranny," said the early Americans, yet we practice the same thing today on a much larger scale. The new $1.9 trillion stimulus bill is an example.

Our national debt is nearing $30 trillion, which amounts to over $80,000 for every person in the country. The existing taxpayers can't possibly pay all that debt. At least some will be passed to future generations. Yet future generations have no say in the matter. Our unborn children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren will inherit a lot of the debt. This is "taxation without representation" gone crazy.

Indeed, we are doing to our children what our forefathers hated and fought against. Deficit spending is not necessarily evil. We all do it to buy a house or car or whatever, knowing we must repay the debt ourselves. But to spend money that future taxpayers will have to repay is wrong. The politicians do it to buy votes, even though they are literally taking it from babies.

Our national debt grows because of unscrupulous politicians, and we must get control of it before it destroys us. Any member of Congress who votes to extend the national debt is a tyrant, because taxation without representation is tyranny.

GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau