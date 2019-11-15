Salvation Army seeks volunteers, donations

Editorial

As family and friends gather in the coming weeks for Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's important to remember those who need a helping hand.

The Salvation Army will host its holiday lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Chartwells Catering and the Cape Career and Technology Center usually cook about 40 turkeys, and food for side dishes is donated by individuals. Winter coats also will be distributed.

The red kettles will be posted at retailers after Thanksgiving. The campaign is one of the Salvation Army's largest fundraisers, helping the charity feed the hungry, assist with utilities and provide social services. Donations have been down in recent years with fewer individuals carrying cash. This year the Salvation Army will have more ways to donate, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, through the use of a smartphone. The goal is $90,0000.

Please consider volunteering and donating. Helping at the Thanksgiving Day lunch has become a tradition for some families as has red kettle bell ringing. The data shows donations increase when a volunteer is present.

To the Salvation Army staff and volunteers, thank you for the work you do to show God's love. May your efforts be blessed in the coming weeks.

For more information, call the Salvation Army at 335-7000.