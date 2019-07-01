St. Louis fans show what a great sports city looks like

-
Editorial (7/1/19)St. Louis fans show what a great sports city looks likeBefore he took his football team and left, Rams owner Stan Kroenke made claims suggesting St. Louis wasnt a good sports town. In the last couple of weeks, weve been reminded of how wrong he was. First came the Blues Stanley Cup victory. The...
Column (7/1/19)Feral hogs menacing southern MissouriMissouri faces a growing threat from feral hogs. This invasive species thrives in southern Missouri and leaves incredible damage. Our state must organize to eradicate this pest before its too late. Many feral hogs have arrived through northward...
Editorial (6/29/19)Urban art styles will be celebrated in Cape this weekendArt is for everyone. And as the old cliche goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Part of what makes art great is that certain people enjoy certain types of art over others. This weekend in Cape Girardeau, there will be an opportunity for...
Editorial (6/28/19)Suicide prevention conference coming to Cape July 25Nearly 45,000 people died by suicide in the United States in 2016, the 10th most common way to die in this country. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death of people ages 15 to 34. The Missouri suicide rate is higher than the national average....
Editorial (6/27/19)City pitches its concept for courthouse, city hallThe City of Cape Girardeau has determined the best solution to preserve Cape Girardeau's most iconic building and to solve its limitations with its current city hall building is to combine the two. Which means the city wants to return many of its...
Editorial (6/26/19)Weather events test towns, cleanup crewsFlood of 2019: I've totally made their lives miserable. I've been pestering them for months. Many had to evacuate their homes. Did you see that I shut down bridges and highways? They're totally exhausted because of me. Derecho of 2019: Hold my...
Editorial (6/25/19)Community responds on Flag Day after Cantrell's motorcycle accidentYou'd be hard-pressed to find a more selfless and patriotic person than David Cantrell. We've written about Cantrell many times in the Southeast Missourian. He is the man responsible for the Avenue of Flags at Cape Girardeau County Park North. He...
Letter (6/25/19)Thanks to Shaken Fury volunteersA great big "Thank You" to volunteers participating in the recent Shaken Fury exercise held in Cape Girardeau. These volunteers gave the professionals actual live victims to simulate real world experience. The search dogs were able to work finding...
Column (6/22/19)Semoball Awards is more than a sports awards show It's a night to be inspiredThis summer we will celebrate more than 150 athletes and coaches at the Semoball Awards. Its an incredible evening that makes for lifelong memories for the athletes, their parents and coaches, and many others. Throughout the year, I speak with...
Editorial (6/21/19)Want to serve your city? Here's an opportunity.Are you passionate about your community, care about how the city spends its money, are interested about what services it provides, and live in Ward 3? Now is a good time to raise your hand. The Cape Girardeau City Council will be looking to fill the...
Editorial (6/20/19)Spring, top award finalists announced for Semoball AwardsWe are less than one month away from the sixth annual Semoball Awards show, and now all of the finalists have been selected. Spring sport finalists were announced Wednesday on Facebook live. The awards show and red-carpet event will be held at 7...
Column (6/19/19)Is there a profound breakdown in American democracy?Turn on cable TV, listen to popular podcasts, even peruse the online commentary section of this newspaper, and a regular theme emerges: Partisanship is threatening American democracy. But is it really? Or is there something more concerning at work?...
Column (6/18/19)It's time to let them go, but how?This is the time of year we focus our attention on high school graduates, as across the nation, students have either just walked across the stage or are about to. Words of wisdom, gifts, and prayers -- appreciated and much needed -- extend from us...
Editorial (6/18/19)Cities considering rules on medical marijuanaMunicipal jurisdictions with planning and zoning rules are grappling with how to handle Missouri's voter-approved medical marijuana law. Local governments are trying to decide how they'll regulate the dispensaries. Some want to prevent these...
Column (6/17/19)There is still a need for coal in America's power gridWhen it comes to the global-warming debate, mischaracterizations abound. For example, the term denier is often used suggesting someone doesnt believe the Earth has warmed over the past century. In fact, the scientific community is split over...
Column (6/15/19)Bloomfield museum brings history to lifeYou might know Bloomfield, Missouri as the small town with a Purina factory. Or for its Christmas high school basketball tournament. One of Missouri's cemeteries for veterans is located in Bloomfield. But did you know that this rural Missouri town...
Column (6/12/19)How much are America's children suffering from smart phones, Snapchat and sexting, and what can be done about it?The setting was a Harvard Business School classroom. The question came from a boy who looked to be around 12 years old, "How much time do I have to use a smart phone to be called an addict?" It was a question, it seemed, sparked because of his...
Column (6/11/19)Adrienne's top 10 laws of communicationCommunication has gone downhill big time. I used to think it was mainly the younger folks who no longer understood the basics, but I've learned that poor communication has become an equal opportunity oppressor. So I dedicate today to some principles...
Column (6/8/19)Prayer and the presidency should always go togetherLast weekend President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Mclean Bible Church, a nondenominational megachurch in Northern Virginian. The Sunday service followed the Virginia Beach mass shooting and was also previously designated --...
Letter (6/5/19)Awareness for NeurofibromatosisAlmost 20 years ago, shortly after welcoming my sister Mia into the world, my family and I learned that she had a genetic disorder known as Neurofibromatosis (NF for short). Our family was pitted against a disorder with relatively few treatments and...
Letter (6/5/19)Perryville memorial is touchingExcellent column by Lucas Presson on the Perryville veteran's memorial! On Memorial Day I went to see the memorial and found it a very moving experience. There were several veterans telling family members war stories, and I got the impression it may...
