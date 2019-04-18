Kiwanis Club fills gap for Read to Succeed

Editorial

Two local civic organizations have made headlines recently.

The first was the Cape Rotary Club, which celebrated its 100th birthday with an impressive event. We were reminded of all the good work, locally and internationally, that Rotary does.

The second is the local Kiwanis Club, which stepped up in a big way when the Read to Succeed Program was put in a financial pinch when a grant expired somewhat unexpectedly.

"[The United Way] really needed that money, and all of a sudden it went away, so they were going to have to cut plans and cut the program," Michael Anders, treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau, told the Southeast Missourian's Kassi Jackson. "We said that's not acceptable and wanted to give them what they needed to be able to continue."

The Read to Succeed program has been documented by data to be a hugely meaningful and beneficial program for students.

Through the program students in kindergarten through fourth grade in the Cape Girardeau School District read for a half hour with a volunteer to help improve reading skills.

The Kiwanis stepped up when a funding source went away. Several other entities help fund the program as well, but the Kiwanis Club filled the gap, and kept the program going.

Chartered in 1942, the Kiwanis Club's top priority is helping "the children of our community."

The Kiwanis Club holds raffles, chili cook-offs and other events throughout the year to raise funds for community betterment.

We thank the Kiwanis Club and all those involved with the Read to Succeed Program. The short- and long-term benefits are immeasurable.