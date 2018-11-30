New partnership a good move to help families this Christmas

Editorial

Cape Girardeau organizations have been collecting toys for children in need for more than four decades. Over time, two major donating programs emerged: Toybox, which served children in the Cape Girardeau city limits and Toys for Tots, which served children in the county outside the city limits.

Toybox has been spearheaded by the Cape Jaycees, who put on a couple of major events throughout the year, while the Toys for Tots program was organized by the Marine Corps League.

Both organizations did their own thing with their own partners and stayed in their own territories as to not duplicate services.

This year, Toybox and Toys for Tots are teaming together to make sure needs are met in the city and the county.

This is a good move, and makes sense, as long as the organizations keep an eye on duplicative services.

As for Toybox, which the Southeast Missourian originally founded and has sponsored, the program is in its 43rd year. Several Jaycee members will dress up as Santa Claus and deliver to the children.

Toy donations may be made at many area businesses, including the Southeast Missourian. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.

The Jaycees also operate the Christmas for the Elderly drive, co-founded with the Southeast Missourian, collecting a variety of essential items for senior citizens. Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman for Christmas for the Elderly, said donations typically come in the form of prescription gift cards, bedding, toiletries and other essentials. Recipients are nominated by the Division of Health and Senior Services.

Check donations are also welcomed and are used to purchase essentials. Mail checks to: Southeast Missourian, c/o Toybox/Christmas for the Elderly, P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Make sure to note whether the donation is for Toybox or Christmas for the Elderly.

Consider donating a few items to these charities this Christmas. A little generosity can go a long way to brighten someone's Christmas.