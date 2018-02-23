'Night to Shine' embraces those with special needs

Editorial

Sikeston's First Assembly of God was one of 540 sites to host a special evening for those with special needs earlier this month which drew participants from Perryville to Arkansas. Held at the Sikeston Armory, 160 guests with special needs were treated to a prom-like event as part of a larger "Night to Shine" that is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation that was celebrated in 16 countries.

Guests from ages 14 and up posed for photos on the red carpet, were escorted in limousines and danced the night away. They all were given gold crowns, all kings and queens for one night.

It's a night where those with special needs are just made to feel special, where they can be regular teens without the worry of judgment or strange looks. It's a wonderful program, and another example of Tim Tebow's positive influence in our world.

As reported in the Sikeston Standard Democrat and republished in the Southeast Missourian, Julia McMillen, born with cerebral palsy, served as a greeter.

"I just want to watch people enjoy what we've put together," McMillen said. "It's been good. I've been working on it since September, so it's good to see it all come together. Just seeing the guests' faces and seeing their first reaction, that's been pretty neat for me."

She was one of more than 300 volunteers, along with a collaborative effort from five different area churches, that made the local event possible.

We love stories where communities lift up those who struggle and have challenges. This is yet another example. Thank you to all those who volunteered to bring a "Night to Shine" to Southeast Missouri.