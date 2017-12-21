Jackson chamber leadership program adds productive development education

Editorial

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is changing course with its leadership program, according to a recent report by Marybeth Niederkorn.

Director Brian Gerau announced the name of the program is changing to Jackson Leadership and Development, and the program now will include more of a focus on developing businesses internally. Gerau said this was a result of feedback from Leadership Jackson graduates of past years.

The Jackson chamber has organized a leadership program for some 10 years, so its worth examining the program. Usually 25 or so people participated every year.

For this years class series, Gerau said he reached out to Jeff and Tracey Glenn of GlennView Strategies in Cape Girardeau to provide some professional development.

Well do some professional-development courses in the morning before we kick off the leadership tours, Gerau was quoted as saying in Niederkorns article, adding the courses incorporate the John C. Maxwell approach and will involve training on communication, delegation and several other key topics to help business leaders be successful.

There are great lessons to be learned, Gerau said.

Gerau, who is a graduate of Leadership Jackson, Leadership Missouri and Leadership Columbia, said hes a firm believer in networking, building relationships and learning about the community you live and work in.

Leadership programs in Jackson and Cape Girardeau make the region a smarter and more-connected place. Congratulations to Gerau and the Jackson chamber for regularly reassessing the program.