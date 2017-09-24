- Man accused of setting fire to Delta bar; posted photos of it burning on Facebook (9/17/17)5
- McClure man accused of leaving children in hot truck while gambling in casino (9/19/17)1
- New boutique store advocates for special-needs people (9/19/17)
- Say Cheese: The story behind the famous sandwiches at the East Perry Fair (9/22/17)
- Anne Limbaugh dies, leaves legacy of caring (9/22/17)
- Retailer may come to Jackson; rezoning needed first (9/17/17)2
- Planet Fitness to anchor Town Plaza shopping center (9/18/17)2
- Former major-league slugger Darryl Strawberry to speak at La Croix (9/20/17)
- Mo. conservation agents help fight fires in western U.S. (9/15/17)
- Owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville to open new culinary concept in Cape (9/15/17)3
New businesses popping up all over Cape Girardeau
Weve had the pleasure of sharing the news of several business openings and startups in the past week or two.
Readers were thrilled to discover the owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville will be opening a different venture in Cape Girardeau on Broadway. Mary Janes, co-owned by Carisa Stark, is a popular destination restaurant. We wish her luck and hope she has the same success in the new Cape Girardeau location.
We recently learned Planet Fitness will fill in the vacancy left by Hastings at Town Plaza. Were excited to see some of the changes in store at the midtown shopping center and hopeful for a turnaround there. Information has been hard to come by on the progress of the Harbor Freight development at Town Plaza, but we hope construction and development gets going again soon in that spot. Were hearing another announcement will be coming soon there as well.
We brought you the news of a new boutique store called Wish that will open soon. The clothing store will help raise funds and awareness for special-needs advocacy and inclusion.
Weve photographed the beginning of a new remodeling project at Kidds gas station and convenience store.
New business seems to be rolling in Cape. And were aware of other businesses poised to make announcements soon.
Speaking of rolling, we shared a bit of tire business news last week. Congratulations to Plaza Tire for earning the Modern Tire Dealers Dealer of the Year Award. Mark and Scott Rhodes run the business, which was founded by their father, Vernon Pee Wee Rhodes and his brother, Edwin Pete Rhodes.
Congrats to the Rhodes brothers, and all of the local business owners, entrepreneurs and developers who are moving forward with new plans. There are many more announcements on the cusp.