New businesses popping up all over Cape Girardeau

Editorial

Weve had the pleasure of sharing the news of several business openings and startups in the past week or two.

Readers were thrilled to discover the owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville will be opening a different venture in Cape Girardeau on Broadway. Mary Janes, co-owned by Carisa Stark, is a popular destination restaurant. We wish her luck and hope she has the same success in the new Cape Girardeau location.

We recently learned Planet Fitness will fill in the vacancy left by Hastings at Town Plaza. Were excited to see some of the changes in store at the midtown shopping center and hopeful for a turnaround there. Information has been hard to come by on the progress of the Harbor Freight development at Town Plaza, but we hope construction and development gets going again soon in that spot. Were hearing another announcement will be coming soon there as well.

We brought you the news of a new boutique store called Wish that will open soon. The clothing store will help raise funds and awareness for special-needs advocacy and inclusion.

Weve photographed the beginning of a new remodeling project at Kidds gas station and convenience store.

New business seems to be rolling in Cape. And were aware of other businesses poised to make announcements soon.

Speaking of rolling, we shared a bit of tire business news last week. Congratulations to Plaza Tire for earning the Modern Tire Dealers Dealer of the Year Award. Mark and Scott Rhodes run the business, which was founded by their father, Vernon Pee Wee Rhodes and his brother, Edwin Pete Rhodes.

Congrats to the Rhodes brothers, and all of the local business owners, entrepreneurs and developers who are moving forward with new plans. There are many more announcements on the cusp.