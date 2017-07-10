Big trouble with health bill

A bill is presently pending in the United States Senate to change the manner in which this country pays for its citizens' medical care. In connection with this pending proposal, I would point out the following:

* Medicare does not pay benefits for more than 100 days of long term care. After that an eligible individual would receive assistance from Medicaid.

* At the present time, nursing home care in Cape Girardeau costs on average between 65,000 and 80,000 dollars per year.

* In Missouri, 62 percent of the individuals in nursing homes have their expenses paid by Medicaid.

* The Federal Government pays for 63.4 percent of the Medicaid expenses in this state.

* Under the Health Care proposal presently pending in the U.S. Senate, Federal contributions to Medicaid will be capped beginning in the year 2021. As a result, Medicaid support to the various states would decline by 26 percent in 2026 and by 35 percent in 2035. This will make it impossible to maintain the present level of support for people who have worked all their lives, but due to their medical expenses have been forced to spend whatever resources they have, and therefore, cannot pay for nursing home care.

* It is naÃ¯ve to think that the State of Missouri will make up for this reduction in Federal funding of Medicaid.

If the Senate Bill becomes law, it means that responsible citizens who have done all that this society asked of them during their working lives would not receive needed care. This would be inexcusable.

John Piepho, Cape Girardeau