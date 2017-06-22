Volunteers collect supplies for children in Africa

Local volunteers are collecting diapers and other baby and child necessities for poverty-ravaged children in Africa.

Teresa Birk is coordinating the efforts, and donations will be accepted through June 29 at Roy's Tire and Auto at 408 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson and Realty Executives at 2511 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

Heart for Africa, a not-for-profit organization based out of Atlanta, has an outreach mission in Swaziland, Project Canaan, a 2,500-acre self-sustaining farm with an orphanage and school, and programs providing support to 30 churches in Swaziland.

According to a recent report by Marybeth Niederkorn, Heart for Africa focuses on hunger, orphans, poverty and education; an offshoot of that effort is Project Canaan, which is a preschool and primary school as well as a farm that raises chickens, and a medical clinic. It receives a new child an average of every two weeks.

Children there are in need of diapers and wipes, especially, but also school supplies. If you can help, please consider dropping off supplies if you are able.

Time after time, we've been impressed with the generosity of time and money in this area. This is another example. While some have criticized the efforts to help those abroad when there are local people who need help are missing the point. Donating to children in an impoverished area where the rate of adults with HIV is north of 40 percent is worthwhile, saves lives, and does not preclude people from also helping their neighbors closer to home.

We applaud Birk and others involved in collecting these items, as well as those who choose to donate.