Letter to the Editor

Proud of Vargas

Friday, February 3, 2017

I grew up in Iron County 60 miles from Cape and have been teaching at Southeast for 29 years. I have not felt proud to be a SEMO employee for the last 20 years. President Vargas' email on how the university would deal with Trump's Muslim ban made me proud to work at SEMO.

Michael Devaney, professor of economics and finance at Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau