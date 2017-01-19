Jack Mehner receives aviation award

Last week, Cape Girardeau resident Jack Mehner was awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from Phil Dixon, program manager of the FAA Flight Standards District Office in St. Louis, during a ceremony at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The award "recognize[s] individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill and aviation expertise for at least 50 years while piloting aircraft as 'Master Pilots,'" according to the FAA website, where Mehner's name will appear on a "Roll of Honor." He'll also receive a certificate and lapel pin.

"I think it's exciting," Mehner said of the award. "It's really appreciated. One of the other club members, Bev Cleair, sponsored me to the FAA and endorsed me for all those years of flying. That nomination moved through the channels, and they decided to give me the award, for which I'm grateful."

Mehner is much more than just a hobbyist pilot. After moving to Cape Girardeau from St. Louis in 1963 he started his business "Advanced Business Solutions" while taking his pilot's training lessons at the airport. He continued to fly while running his business, from which he retired 10 years ago after a successful career.

"I've never really wanted to be a commercial pilot," he told the Southeast Missourian. "Most of the joy for me is in being up in the air, seeing the beauty of God's creation. It's like being a bird, but just a little bit noisier."

Congratulations to Mr. Mehner on this deserved recognition. We hope you'll continue to embrace your love of flying and enjoy all your time spent up in the air and observing the world's beauty from above.