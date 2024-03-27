Tuesday is election day; important issues at stake

-
Column (3/26/24)The dangerous consequences of Biden's border crisisIn mid-March, an illegal immigrant was arrested for viciously stabbing two people outside a laundromat in O'Fallon, Mo. It's just one of the many examples of the dangerous consequences of President Joe Biden's border crisis, which has turned every...
Editorial (3/25/24)Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this areaOtto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri. Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful...
New York doomed to be migrant central other cities take noteMayor Eric Adams agreement, announced Friday, to limit the time migrants can stay in shelters at taxpayers expense, is smoke and mirrors. Its designed to fool you into thinking hes solving a problem when hes actually caving to the migrant...
We must show up and do better for our communitiesA big part of my job is community engagement. The opinion section of any newspaper cannot happen without the people of the community. In order to lift up the voices of our neighbors, I must reach out and be willing to talk to people, not just sit at...
Oakland's tax revolt is a hopeful insurrectionYoud never expect a tax revolt to start in the blue California city of Oakland. But a bunch of angry, overtaxed and underprotected local business people there have said, Enough is enough. The owner of a restaurant has called on other Oakland...
Abortion is a winning issue for RepublicansAbortion is a winning issue for Republicans The visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul, the first ever visit by a president or vice president to an abortion clinic, is getting the considerable...
Joe Biden should be angry and anxiousWho knows if Joe Biden is as "angry and anxious" about his reelection prospects as a new NBC News report portrays him. It could be that it's ordinary ill-temper from a politician prone to shouting in private (an Axios headline not too long ago...
U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel: A global deal for American prosperityThe Pennsylvania-based U.S. Steel company recently agreed to be purchased by the Tokyo-headquartered publicly traded company Nippon Steel. This deal makes sense to economists. It will encourage other foreign companies to invest in the U.S., creating...
Editorial (3/18/24)Cape Catfish hire new manager for 2024 seasonThe college baseball season is in full swing. Big League ballplayers are gearing up for the 2024 season in Florida and Arizona spring training camps. For fans of Americas pastime, its a glorious time of year. The smell of fresh cut grass. The...
Editorial (3/13/24)Suspects' sloppiness, good work help solve crimesIn the fantasy world of television, movies and streaming programs, law enforcement officers and prosecutors wrap a tidy bow on whatever crime has occurred within the confines of the allotted time. In the real world, thats not always the case....
Letter (3/12/24)Support public safety employeesOur police and fire departments provide extremely important and essential services for all of us in the community. They should be valued, supported and compensated with higher wages. It has been my experience that many caring individuals live in the...
Editorial (3/11/24)SEMO campaign reaches milestone with private supportSoutheast Missouri State University has reached a milestone in its Transforming Lives capital campaign. The university has raised 70% of its $60 million goal, which only includes funds from individuals and businesses. The Southeast Missourian...
Editorial (3/8/24)Now is the time to address youth suicideOne each week. One crisis per week involving a student in Cape Girardeau public and private schools that led to an official Community Counseling Center assessment from July to January. These aren't situations in which someone didn't get the right...
Editorial (3/6/24)Editorial: Redhawks softball team set to open OVC play with home seriesThe Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks softball team will begin defense of its Ohio Valley Conference crown this weekend. Led by 10th-year head coach Mark Redburn, the Redhawks have been consistent winners in recent years, stacking up at...
Editorial (3/4/24)Cedric The Entertainer show to benefit SEMO student scholarshipsSoutheast Missouri State University has spent the last year celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary in a variety of ways. The university still has a couple more big events left this spring as part of its 150th year celebration. ...
Tuesday is election day; important issues at stake
Tuesday, April 2, is election day for municipalities and school districts. Voters will select city council and school board members and decide a number of tax proposals.
In Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties, measures to provide funds for emergency services are on the ballot.
The City of Cape Girardeau is asking voters to raise the citys property tax rate 25 cents per $100 valuation. If approved, the measure would generate about $2 million annually, and municipal officials said in December the proposal would directly lead to an 8% pay increase for police and fire department personnel.
In Scott County, a countywide measure would impose a half-cent sales tax for law enforcement services. County officials noted the dedicated funds would allow them to shift county funds to other departments and projects, specifically bridge repairs. Another measure would allow a $1.65 million bond issue for Scott County Rural Fire Protection District for a new fire station, fire truck and equipment.
Perry County voters will also consider a countywide half-cent sales tax that would fund a central dispatch of police and fire, emergency telephone and other emergency services.
Several school districts are proposing fundraising measures. Jackson R-IIs Prop T would increase the districts property tax by $0.47 per $100 valuation for teacher and staff recruitment and retention. Kelso C-7 district officials are asking voters to allow them to borrow $1.2 million for various facilities, with no increase in the property tax rate. In Perry County, those living in the Community College District of Mineral Area College will vote on whether to allow the college to borrow $22 million for facilities, land and energy projects, with no increase in the property tax rate.
Other ballot measures include a quarter-cent sales tax measure for public parks in Delta, whether to sell alcohol by the drink for on-premises consumption in Oak Ridge, a 3% sales tax on marijuana sold in the City of Chaffee, a 1% sales tax in Blodgett and a half-cent sales tax in Morley.
Various government positions are also up for grabs. In Cape Girardeau, incumbent City Council member Shannon Truxel is facing Rhett Pierce in Ward 5. Other municipal government races include Oran mayor (Travis Scherer and incumbent Gary Senciboy), Morley at-large alderman (incumbent Brent Powell, James Kerber and James Scherer and write-in candidate Rodney McCoy), Scott City mayor (incumbent Norman Brant, Ray Parker and Robert Foulk Jr.), Kelso Board of Trustees (Michael Landewee and Larry McClain), Chaffee City Council Ward 1 (Steven Milz and incumbent Darla Buckhannon Britain) and Perryville City Council Ward 2 (incumbent Curt Buerck and Christopher Wilson). Chris Francis and Gwen Schweiss are seeking a seat on the Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees and three people Alexander Wade, Robert Erlbacher II and Andrew Ostrowski are vying for one seat on the Cape Special Road District.
Voters will choose school board members for: Cape Girardeau County Cape Girardeau Public School District No. 63 (incumbent Paul Cairns, incumbent Kyle McDonald and Kristal Flentge; two seats), Oak Ridge R-VI (incumbent Andrew Seabaugh, incumbent Nathan Schilling and Ethan Siemer; two seats) and Jackson R-II (Bradley Walters, incumbent Sheila King, Todd Rushing, Tracy Metzger and Bethany Byrd; two seats); Scott County Kelly R-IV (Brent Peters, Bobby Newton and Kindel Ward; two seats), Scott County Central (incumbent Hunter Juden, incumbent Matt Pobst and Billy Kirkpatrick; two seats) and Oran R-3 (Carla Graviett, Daniel Hahn and Tiffany Schaefer; two seats); and Perry County Perry County School District No. 32 (incumbent Kevin Bachmann, incumbent Mark Gremaud, Melissa Carroll and Lindsey Unterreiner; two seats) and Oak Ridge R-VI (incumbent Andrew Seabaugh, incumbent Nathan Schilling and Ethan Siemer; two seats).
Spending tax dollars, charting the future of our communities, educating our children these are important issues. Make informed decisions and vote Tuesday.
