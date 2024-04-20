Access to crop protection

Letter to the Editor

For more than 50 years, glyphosate, the worlds most widely used herbicide, has enabled American farmers to implement smart farming practices that use fewer resources, saving farmers time and money. Glyphosate is essential to keeping crop yields high, limiting erosion, and helping Missouri farmers compete in an increasingly competitive global market. Manufacturers of this product employ thousands of Missourians.

Unfortunately, out-of-state extremists and trial attorneys are attempting to drive domestic manufacturers of glyphosate out of the market. The endless frivolous lawsuits and red tape they have created could force farmers to make a difficult choice  either purchase foreign-made herbicides, purchase more expensive alternatives or go without and watch production plummet.

The Missouri Legislature has the opportunity to stand up for our farmers, U.S. manufacturers and consumers through SB 1416 and HB 2763. This legislation would ensure glyphosate remains readily available to our farmers, and that any pesticide registered with the EPA and meeting federal labeling standards will satisfy health and safety warning requirements.

We cant afford to let out-of-state trial attorneys get rich at the cost of Missouri jobs and Missouri families. According to experts, pesticides and other crop innovations save the average family of four up to 48% on their grocery bill. Without pesticides, crop yields for fruits and vegetables alone could fall by 50%-90%.

We believe this is common-sense legislation that protects Missouri jobs and ensures Missouri farmers can continue to produce affordable, high-quality food.

DAN MEHAN, president and CEO, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jefferson City, Missouri