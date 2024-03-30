I'm voting no on Cape tax

Letter to the Editor

Most people I know favor robust police and fire departments with employees being well paid. They feel as well they deserve more pay.

Raising taxes on the citizens of Cape seems to be the only remedy the council can come up with.

One of the most contentious issues I can recall is the city's contribution of $600,000 per year for 17 years to SEMO University. I have asked on several occasions who initiated this proposal and how was the $600,000 amount arrived at. I still don't know the answers.

This tax vote is a CYA by the council that when it is defeated will allow them to say we tried but the public said no. The current council lacks fiscal responsibilities on many matters. I will not vote for a tax increase for this very reason. Read the ballot language very carefully.

My recommendation would be to rescind the casino agreement whereby it would allow casino money to be spent towards public safety.

MICHAEL MASTERSON, Cape Girardeau