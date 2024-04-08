Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinner

Editorial

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel our community forward.

Last month, the Chamber honored several impressive individuals who have significantly impacted the community. This event underscored the importance of recognizing those who contribute to the economic and social vitality of Cape Girardeau and the surrounding communities.

Jim Riley, the founder of Red Letter Communications, was honored with the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award, acknowledging his extensive efforts to improve the community. Since establishing his communications and marketing company in 1980, Riley has grown the business to employ 65 people, serving clients on various levels. His contributions extend beyond business success, touching numerous local causes, including South Side Farms, Southeast Missouri State University and the construction of the new Cape Girardeau Public Library. Rileys dedication to the community is evident in his involvement with several organizations, such as the St. Vincent de Paul Mens Association and Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau.

Jeff Rawson, rustmedias creative director and manager, was named the inaugural Young Professional of the Year, a recognition for professionals younger than 40 who inspire future generations of entrepreneurs. Since joining rustmedia in 2014, Rawson has been instrumental in launching The Scout daily email newsletter, The Scout Pass and Shipyard Music Festival.

Laura Younghouse, founder of Midwest Energy Inc., received the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award. Younghouse operates 10 convenience store locations in seven cities. Her career exemplifies entrepreneurial spirit and dedication. Younghouses involvement with community boards  Saint Francis Healthcare System Board, Notre Dame Regional High School, Montgomery Bank and the Missouri Petroleum and Convenience Association  further highlights her commitment to Cape Girardeaus growth and development.

The Small Business of the Year Award was presented to Kanaan Rhodes Steiner, owner of the room. Hair Design Studio. Since its founding in 2017, the salon has garnered recognition for its service excellence and community involvement, including a Better Business Bureau Torch Award and the Old Town Cape Volunteer of the Year Award. Steiners success underscores the critical role of small businesses in the local economy.

Jay Wolz was named Ambassador of the Year, celebrating his 38 years of membership with the Chamber and his extensive community service. As a Chamber ambassador, Wolz has participated in numerous events and initiatives, contributing to the Chambers mission and the broader community.

The collective efforts of the award winners have significantly contributed to the communitys growth and prosperity, setting a precedent for future generations.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner not only honored the achievements of these distinguished individuals and businesses but also reinforced the Chambers role in fostering a supportive environment for local businesses. Wed like to thank the Chamber for the important role it plays in economic development and business advocacy. Cape Chamber president and CEO Rob Gilligan and his team are excellent partners to the business community and work not only within the city limits but with economic development partners across Southeast Missouri and the state to collaboratively drive progress.