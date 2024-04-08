Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinner

-
Column (4/8/24)Washingtons job creation circus is hitting the roadIn the grand circus of politics, where elephants and donkeys alike perform under the big top, theres one act that never fails to draw a crowd: the venerable "job creation" routine. Putting people back to work, especially those without college...
Why do Americans, UN support Hamas terrorists?Most recent Gallup polling in March shows that 36% of Americans "approve of Israeli military action in Gaza" and 50% disapprove. Last November, a month after the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel that claimed the lives of more than 1,200 innocent...
Broadband availability challenge underwayMissourians have an incredible opportunity and responsibility to impact how broadband deployment funds will be distributed across our state. For the first time, Missourians can provide on-the-ground feedback about which homes and businesses still...
Column (4/5/24)Teach migrant children English bilingual ed is a scamNew York City, Denver, Chicago and other cities are urgently recruiting bilingual education teachers as the children of migrants enroll in school. Bilingual ed will doom most of these kids to failure. All too often it's an educational ghetto,...
Editorial (4/4/24)Solar eclipse 2024 is on the horizonA solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8. This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045....
Column (4/4/24)An unfortunate alternative to Trump, BidenAmerican politics is so intensely stupid and nasty that it sometimes seems as if somebody made a series of wishes with a monkey's paw. The dark moral of "The Monkey's Paw," a 1902 short story by the English writer W.W. Jacobs that became a pop...
Column (4/4/24)Colorblindness is America's most transgressive ideaWriter Coleman Hughes went on "The View" and was greeted almost as though he had shown up wearing a white hood. Hughes, a soft-spoken black intellectual who is a political independent, was talking about his new book, "The End of Race Politics:...
Column (4/3/24)Protecting rural Missouri from the Left's costly climate agendaOn President Joe Bidens first day in office, he declared war on American energy by cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have supported thousands of jobs and supplied 830,000 barrels of oil from Canada to U.S. refineries. Its gotten...
Column (4/3/24)Thank God for the internal combustion engineOne of Joe Biden's notable digressions when getting deposed by Special Counsel Robert Hur was about driving his beloved 1967 Corvette Stingray convertible. Which wasn't surprising the president genuinely loves his car. And why not? It's a thing...
Editorial (4/3/24)Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet set this monthHave a good meal. Enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors. Maybe go home with a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And help support a mens substance abuse recovery program at the same time. Adult and...
Editorial (4/1/24)Old Town Cape recognizes those making difference in downtownThe Old Town Cape annual dinner recently celebrated the remarkable individuals and organizations whose contributions have significantly impacted the revitalization and enrichment of Old Town. Their contributions have catalyzed remarkable...
Editorial (3/29/24)May this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrectionMay this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrection "On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when...
Editorial (3/27/24)Tuesday is election day; important issues at stakeTuesday, April 2, is election day for municipalities and school districts. Voters will select city council and school board members and decide a number of tax proposals. In Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties, measures to provide funds for...
Editorial (3/25/24)Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this areaOtto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri. Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful...
Editorial (3/18/24)Cape Catfish hire new manager for 2024 seasonThe college baseball season is in full swing. Big League ballplayers are gearing up for the 2024 season in Florida and Arizona spring training camps. For fans of Americas pastime, its a glorious time of year. The smell of fresh cut grass. The...
Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinner
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel our community forward.
Last month, the Chamber honored several impressive individuals who have significantly impacted the community. This event underscored the importance of recognizing those who contribute to the economic and social vitality of Cape Girardeau and the surrounding communities.
Jim Riley, the founder of Red Letter Communications, was honored with the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award, acknowledging his extensive efforts to improve the community. Since establishing his communications and marketing company in 1980, Riley has grown the business to employ 65 people, serving clients on various levels. His contributions extend beyond business success, touching numerous local causes, including South Side Farms, Southeast Missouri State University and the construction of the new Cape Girardeau Public Library. Rileys dedication to the community is evident in his involvement with several organizations, such as the St. Vincent de Paul Mens Association and Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau.
Jeff Rawson, rustmedias creative director and manager, was named the inaugural Young Professional of the Year, a recognition for professionals younger than 40 who inspire future generations of entrepreneurs. Since joining rustmedia in 2014, Rawson has been instrumental in launching The Scout daily email newsletter, The Scout Pass and Shipyard Music Festival.
Laura Younghouse, founder of Midwest Energy Inc., received the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award. Younghouse operates 10 convenience store locations in seven cities. Her career exemplifies entrepreneurial spirit and dedication. Younghouses involvement with community boards Saint Francis Healthcare System Board, Notre Dame Regional High School, Montgomery Bank and the Missouri Petroleum and Convenience Association further highlights her commitment to Cape Girardeaus growth and development.
The Small Business of the Year Award was presented to Kanaan Rhodes Steiner, owner of the room. Hair Design Studio. Since its founding in 2017, the salon has garnered recognition for its service excellence and community involvement, including a Better Business Bureau Torch Award and the Old Town Cape Volunteer of the Year Award. Steiners success underscores the critical role of small businesses in the local economy.
Jay Wolz was named Ambassador of the Year, celebrating his 38 years of membership with the Chamber and his extensive community service. As a Chamber ambassador, Wolz has participated in numerous events and initiatives, contributing to the Chambers mission and the broader community.
The collective efforts of the award winners have significantly contributed to the communitys growth and prosperity, setting a precedent for future generations.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner not only honored the achievements of these distinguished individuals and businesses but also reinforced the Chambers role in fostering a supportive environment for local businesses. Wed like to thank the Chamber for the important role it plays in economic development and business advocacy. Cape Chamber president and CEO Rob Gilligan and his team are excellent partners to the business community and work not only within the city limits but with economic development partners across Southeast Missouri and the state to collaboratively drive progress.
