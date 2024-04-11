Overcoming Missouris opioid epid

-
-
Editorial (4/10/24)Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024Many people who work to improve lives, communities and societies have one thing in common: They dont do what they do for a pat on the back. Instead of looking for a congratulatory spotlight, they are heads-down, shoulder-to-the-wheel helping...
-
-
-
Column (4/9/24)Remembering and misremembering BuckleyI cried and cried and cried on the night of Feb. 27, 2008. I'm not sure anyone ever did that while watching Charlie Rose on PBS before. But there I was. William F. Buckley Jr. had died that day, and Rose played recaps of interviews with Bill over...
-
Editorial (4/8/24)Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinnerThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel...
-
Column (4/8/24)Washingtons job creation circus is hitting the roadIn the grand circus of politics, where elephants and donkeys alike perform under the big top, theres one act that never fails to draw a crowd: the venerable "job creation" routine. Putting people back to work, especially those without college...
-
-
-
Why do Americans, UN support Hamas terrorists?Most recent Gallup polling in March shows that 36% of Americans "approve of Israeli military action in Gaza" and 50% disapprove. Last November, a month after the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel that claimed the lives of more than 1,200 innocent...
-
Broadband availability challenge underwayMissourians have an incredible opportunity and responsibility to impact how broadband deployment funds will be distributed across our state. For the first time, Missourians can provide on-the-ground feedback about which homes and businesses still...
-
Column (4/5/24)Teach migrant children English bilingual ed is a scamNew York City, Denver, Chicago and other cities are urgently recruiting bilingual education teachers as the children of migrants enroll in school. Bilingual ed will doom most of these kids to failure. All too often it's an educational ghetto,...
-
Editorial (4/4/24)Solar eclipse 2024 is on the horizonA solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8. This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045....
-
Column (4/4/24)An unfortunate alternative to Trump, BidenAmerican politics is so intensely stupid and nasty that it sometimes seems as if somebody made a series of wishes with a monkey's paw. The dark moral of "The Monkey's Paw," a 1902 short story by the English writer W.W. Jacobs that became a pop...
-
-
Editorial (4/3/24)Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet set this monthHave a good meal. Enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors. Maybe go home with a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And help support a mens substance abuse recovery program at the same time. Adult and...
-
Editorial (4/1/24)Old Town Cape recognizes those making difference in downtownThe Old Town Cape annual dinner recently celebrated the remarkable individuals and organizations whose contributions have significantly impacted the revitalization and enrichment of Old Town. Their contributions have catalyzed remarkable...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (3/29/24)May this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrectionMay this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrection "On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when...
-
Editorial (3/27/24)Tuesday is election day; important issues at stakeTuesday, April 2, is election day for municipalities and school districts. Voters will select city council and school board members and decide a number of tax proposals. In Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties, measures to provide funds for...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/25/24)Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this areaOtto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri. Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful...
-
-
-
-
-
Overcoming Missouris opioid epid
Bad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental prescription opioid addiction contributes fuel to our opioid epidemic, and the American Medical Association says about 45% of heroin users started with a prescription opioid addiction.
Good news: This year the FDA may authorize new non-opioid medications that will reduce prescription opioid addiction!
This revolutionary treatment relieves patients pain outside the brain at its source. Such effective, less harmful treatments will be instrumental in our fight to overcome Missouris opioid epidemic. I believe thats the best reason why lawmakers should act to ensure everyone knows about these.
Medical practice remains ultra-cautious before adopting proven new science with litigious hesitation delaying adoption as much as 15 years following FDA approval. Missourians can overcome hesitation by first requiring health care professionals to effectively inform patients alternative non-opioid medications exist.
Thats why I feel encouraged seeing Missouris state legislature working to pass SB 943 and HB 2182, which require doctors to inform patients about safer alternatives before prescribing opioids, and requires they invest in educational materials for patients about opioid dangers.
Second, I urge lawmakers to make non-opioids affordable. Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemic crisis requires ensuring no person ever must choose whats affordable in their bank account over whats best for their health.
T. ROBIN COLE III , Jackson