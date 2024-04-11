Overcoming Missouris opioid epid

Letter to the Editor

Bad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental prescription opioid addiction contributes fuel to our opioid epidemic, and the American Medical Association says about 45% of heroin users started with a prescription opioid addiction.

Good news: This year the FDA may authorize new non-opioid medications that will reduce prescription opioid addiction!

This revolutionary treatment relieves patients pain outside the brain at its source. Such effective, less harmful treatments will be instrumental in our fight to overcome Missouris opioid epidemic. I believe thats the best reason why lawmakers should act to ensure everyone knows about these.

Medical practice remains ultra-cautious before adopting proven new science with litigious hesitation delaying adoption as much as 15 years following FDA approval. Missourians can overcome hesitation by first requiring health care professionals to effectively inform patients alternative non-opioid medications exist.

Thats why I feel encouraged seeing Missouris state legislature working to pass SB 943 and HB 2182, which require doctors to inform patients about safer alternatives before prescribing opioids, and requires they invest in educational materials for patients about opioid dangers.

Second, I urge lawmakers to make non-opioids affordable. Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemic crisis requires ensuring no person ever must choose whats affordable in their bank account over whats best for their health.

T. ROBIN COLE III , Jackson