SE MO Redi set to hire leader

Column (4/12/24)The latest sign that Republicans are abandoning even their most deeply held principlesThe changing of the conservative mind in recent years could hardly be captured more pithily than in the headline of a recent op-ed: "Why I believe in industrial policy done right." So opined Sen. Marco Rubio for the Washington Post and, at greater...
Letter (4/11/24)Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemicBad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental...
Editorial (4/10/24)Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024Many people who work to improve lives, communities and societies have one thing in common: They dont do what they do for a pat on the back. Instead of looking for a congratulatory spotlight, they are heads-down, shoulder-to-the-wheel helping...
Column (4/9/24)Remembering and misremembering BuckleyI cried and cried and cried on the night of Feb. 27, 2008. I'm not sure anyone ever did that while watching Charlie Rose on PBS before. But there I was. William F. Buckley Jr. had died that day, and Rose played recaps of interviews with Bill over...
Editorial (4/8/24)Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinnerThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel...
Column (4/8/24)Washingtons job creation circus is hitting the roadIn the grand circus of politics, where elephants and donkeys alike perform under the big top, theres one act that never fails to draw a crowd: the venerable "job creation" routine. Putting people back to work, especially those without college...
Why do Americans, UN support Hamas terrorists?Most recent Gallup polling in March shows that 36% of Americans "approve of Israeli military action in Gaza" and 50% disapprove. Last November, a month after the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel that claimed the lives of more than 1,200 innocent...
Broadband availability challenge underwayMissourians have an incredible opportunity and responsibility to impact how broadband deployment funds will be distributed across our state. For the first time, Missourians can provide on-the-ground feedback about which homes and businesses still...
Column (4/5/24)Teach migrant children English bilingual ed is a scamNew York City, Denver, Chicago and other cities are urgently recruiting bilingual education teachers as the children of migrants enroll in school. Bilingual ed will doom most of these kids to failure. All too often it's an educational ghetto,...
Editorial (4/4/24)Solar eclipse 2024 is on the horizonA solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8. This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045....
Editorial (4/3/24)Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet set this monthHave a good meal. Enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors. Maybe go home with a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And help support a mens substance abuse recovery program at the same time. Adult and...
Editorial (4/1/24)Old Town Cape recognizes those making difference in downtownThe Old Town Cape annual dinner recently celebrated the remarkable individuals and organizations whose contributions have significantly impacted the revitalization and enrichment of Old Town. Their contributions have catalyzed remarkable...
Editorial (3/29/24)May this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrectionMay this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrection "On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when...
Editorial (3/27/24)Tuesday is election day; important issues at stakeTuesday, April 2, is election day for municipalities and school districts. Voters will select city council and school board members and decide a number of tax proposals. In Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties, measures to provide funds for...
Editorial (3/25/24)Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this areaOtto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri. Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful...
SE MO Redi set to hire leader
SE MO Redi is set to make an important hire.
The economic development organization based in Cape Girardeau formerly Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET will soon hire a president/chief executive officer to guide its efforts.
What are those efforts? SE MO Redi focuses on four areas attracting businesses to the area, developing talent and workforce, branding/marketing businesses and the region and improving regional resilience to improve the regions future by aligning interests and strengthening the region through initiatives, collaboration and strategies.
The groups board of directors and executive committee have worked diligently in recent years to bolster membership and investment. Since July, Shad Burner has been working with SE MO Redi as a management consultant, focusing on that growth. Tangibly, that work has doubled the organizations annual operating budget, now more than $500,000.
The executive search is targeting top executives/senior leaders of economic development-focused organizations, including chambers of commerce; local, county or regional entities; and private-sector groups.
SE MO Redi hired an executive search firm, Pennsylvania-based Waverly Partners, to help with the process, and that group has identified several candidates for a search committee to consider. Burner noted Thursday, April 11, the candidate pool is not final, and the search is continuing. Aaron Panton, regional president of The Bank of Missouri, is heading the committee, and he has a clear idea of what he wants in a leader.
"My hope would be that the next leader comes in and really takes the time to understand our region, understand the strategic plan that the board has established and start building relationships with the stakeholders from across the region," he recently told the Southeast Missourian.
While the executive search has been nationwide, the group is also considering local candidates, and there is merit in that formula.
We have confidence they will hire the best candidate possible, and we look forward to the leaders work bearing fruit for Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri.
