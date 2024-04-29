Semoball Awards winter sports finalists announced

-
Column (4/29/24)Stop the emergency spending charade alreadyLast week, Congress moved closer to passing four separate bills with $95 billion in funding for Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific allies and the domestic submarine industrial base. This funding has been debated for months, with much of it intended for...
Column (4/29/24)Ultraprocessed foods are everywhereIn my quest to eat healthier as an adult, Ive encountered a lot of meat and dairy alternatives along with low-fat and sugar-free treat options that claim to be better choices. Many of these products are also marketed as organic. Like the almond...
There should be no right to sleep in all public placesIn a Supreme Court showdown Monday over whether the homeless have a "right" to camp in public, almost no one mentioned the actual victims of that crazy idea. Homeless advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union, told the court that...
Republicans are doomed if they dont get it togetherAnother week, another round of Republicans attacking each other. This time it was over the Ukraine funding bill that was passed by the House and ultimately became part of the big military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan that Congress...
Column (4/26/24)The Republican Party can still do whats rational and right. Heres the proofTheres no record of Edmund Burke the great Irish-born British statesman and father of modern conservatism actually saying what is often attributed to him: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." But it...
Column (4/25/24)Legislation would help safeguard Missouri water against unregulated exportAs past president of the Southeast Missouri Regional Water District and a local farmer, I will not stand idly as our precious water resources are attacked. This is why I fully support State. Rep. Jamie Burger and State. Sen. Jason Bean as they...
Column (4/25/24)Nothing good comes from Columbia University's radicalismColumbia University is once again the center of the radical universe. More than 50 years after anti-Vietnam War demonstrators roiled the Columbia campus in 1968, anti-Israel agitators are disrupting the schools operations, and inspiring similar...
Column (4/24/24)Alvin Bragg makes history -- preposterouslyAlvin Bragg is to be commended for getting to trial on the Trump hush-payments case. Lesser prosecutors would have been daunted by the prospect of creating a national melodrama and a norm-breaking prosecution of a former president over what is,...
Column (4/23/24)Are Irans nine lives nearing an end?The theocracy of Iran has been the worlds arch-embassy attacker over the last half century. So it has zero credibility in crying foul over Israels April 1 attacks on its "consulate" in Damascus and the killing of Irans kingpin terrorists of...
Editorial (4/22/24)Cape County mourns the loss of Public Administrator Lisa ReitzelLisa Reitzel, the dedicated Cape Girardeau County public administrator, died unexpectedly from a heart attack April 13 at the age of 55. Serving in her role for over a decade, Reitzels sudden departure marks a significant loss for the community she...
Editorial (4/19/24)LifeHouse will fill needs in Southeast MissouriNeeds come in all shapes and sizes, and when a need comes in the form of a baby, it is Priority 1. LifeHouse Crisis Maternity House in Cape Girardeau will soon satisfy various needs of pregnant women and new mothers experiencing or at risk of...
Editorial (4/17/24)UWSEMO tours to showcase volunteer opportunitiesEver thought about volunteering with a local not-for-profit organization but dont know how or where to start? United Way of Southeast Missouri can help. April is National Volunteer Month, and UWSEMO has scheduled two Get on the Bus tours that...
Editorial (4/15/24)Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum unveils exhibits on old bridge, Truman and American quiltingThe Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is set to unveil three new exhibits this week that promise to enrich our understanding of both local and national heritage. These exhibits, focusing on the construction of the old Cape Girardeau bridge, President...
Letter (4/11/24)Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemicBad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental...
Editorial (4/10/24)Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024Many people who work to improve lives, communities and societies have one thing in common: They dont do what they do for a pat on the back. Instead of looking for a congratulatory spotlight, they are heads-down, shoulder-to-the-wheel helping...
Editorial (4/8/24)Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinnerThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel...
Editorial (4/4/24)Solar eclipse 2024 is on the horizonA solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8. This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045....
Semoball Awards winter sports finalists announced
Finalists for several winter sports categories were recently announced for this years Semoball Awards. The event, which is set to take place Friday, July 12, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, continues a tradition of recognizing the best in high school sports from across Southeast Missouri.
Categories recently announced include: Boys basketball, girls basketball, boys wrestling, girls wrestling and girls swimming. Heres a look at the finalists:
Boys basketball: KoTerrion Owens, Charleston; Dontrez Williams, Sikeston; PJ Farmer, Sikeston; Jadis Jones, NMCC; BJ Williamson, NMCC; Marquel Murray, Cape Central; Kole Deck, Jackson; Ross Peters, Kelly; Quamareous Farmer, Malden; and Landan Burchard, Puxico.
Girls basketball: Kenzie Redus, Doniphan; Alyce Edwards, Kennett; Landri Hammontree, Sikeston; Taryn Irby, Portageville; Kate Rubel, Notre Dame; Nevaeh Lucious, Notre Dame; Addison Nichols, Delta; Presley Holweg, Delta; Parker Ernst, Neelyville; and Evie Caruso, Saxony Lutheran.
Girls wrestling: Lily Ahlvin, Notre Dame; Ellie Douglass, Sikeston; Kimarhri Wilkins, Sikeston; Zoë Freeman, Poplar Bluff; and Kayleigh Milam, Jackson.
Boys wrestling: Connor Henderson, NMCC; Caleb Moore, NMCC; Brysen Wessell, Jackson; Landon Vassalli, Jackson; Kamden Gerhardt, Jackson; Logan Hite, Poplar Bluff; Jack Ernest, Poplar Bluff; Davarious Nunley, Cape Central; Charlie West, Notre Dame; and Jax Lancaster, Sikeston.
Girls swimming: Ava Walters, Jackson; Lynlee LaValle, Jackson; Tommy-Anne Marriott, Cape Central; Emilie Dickson, Cape Central; and Sydney Ringwald, Cape Central.
The Semoball Awards, presented by Mercy, is now in its 11th year. Along with recognizing athletes in individual sports, the event honors athletes and coaches in several top awards such as comeback player of the year, coach of the year, best in sportsmanship, male and female scholar athletes of the year and male and female athlete of the year.
The night also includes an inspiring message from a celebrity keynote speaker. Previous speakers include two-time ESPY winner Kyle Maynard, softball pitcher Jennie Finch, former NFL star and broadcaster Mark Schlereth, World Series MVP David Eckstein, WNBA player Lisa Leslie, former MLB pitcher and current broadcaster Rick Horton, former MLB pitcher Andrew Miller, comedian Mike Goodwin and Kansas City Chiefs mascot Dan Meers.
Tickets for the Semoball Awards are available for purchase online at www.semoball.com/awards. The event is made possible through the support of various sponsors, including presenting sponsor Mercy, official bank sponsor The Bank of Missouri, and titled sponsors: SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals, rustmedia and your local newspaper.
Congratulations to the latest round of Semoball Awards finalists announced. We look forward to celebrating your accomplishments this summer.
