UWSEMO tours to showcase volunteer opportunities

-
-
Column (4/17/24)No one cares about Joe Bidens lawlessnessHere we go again. President Joe Biden has, once more, claimed to find astonishingly wide-ranging authority to forgive student loans hiding in minute places deep in the federal code. Biden has already been rebuked for this practice by the Supreme...
-
Column (4/16/24)Repealing food stamp ban for felons would improve public safetyPeople with drug felonies on their criminal record are uniquely excluded from receiving benefits in Missouri from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, after they are released from prison. This deprivation of...
-
-
Editorial (4/15/24)Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum unveils exhibits on old bridge, Truman and American quiltingThe Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is set to unveil three new exhibits this week that promise to enrich our understanding of both local and national heritage. These exhibits, focusing on the construction of the old Cape Girardeau bridge, President...
-
The erosion of fiscal responsibilityWashington Post columnist Megan McArdle recently wrote that the best argument made in favor of limiting the size of the stimulus during the Great Recession part of a larger conversation about austerity was one of ethos. "We werent spending the...
-
We all deserve space to pursue our dreamsThe Erma Bombeck Writers Workshop saved me from making a huge mistake recently. I emailed my editor before I left and told her that I didnt think Id have time to continue writing this weekly column. I told her I was too busy. I have a full-time...
-
-
Americans are not seeking out middle groundA Wall Street Journal opinion piece by Sen. Mitt Romney regarding the demise of the No Labels political party initiative tells us as much about Romney, and why he failed to ever become a national leader, as it does about the failure of the No Labels...
-
Biden Administration not ready for an H5N1 pandemicThe H5N1 virus, which for 30 years affected mostly birds, is rapidly evolving and spreading globally. The Biden administration is dangerously unready. Over the last two years, H5N1 has jumped from birds to mammals, infecting at least 26 species.
-
Marjorie Taylor Greenes case against Speaker JohnsonThe first time that Republicans toppled their own speaker during this Congress, it wasnt a particularly edifying spectacle, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is reaching for new lows. To paraphrase Marx: first as a farce, then as a more preposterous...
-
-
Letter (4/11/24)Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemicBad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental...
-
Editorial (4/10/24)Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024Many people who work to improve lives, communities and societies have one thing in common: They dont do what they do for a pat on the back. Instead of looking for a congratulatory spotlight, they are heads-down, shoulder-to-the-wheel helping...
-
-
Editorial (4/8/24)Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinnerThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel...
-
Editorial (4/4/24)Solar eclipse 2024 is on the horizonA solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8. This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045....
-
-
Editorial (4/3/24)Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet set this monthHave a good meal. Enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors. Maybe go home with a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And help support a mens substance abuse recovery program at the same time. Adult and...
-
Editorial (4/1/24)Old Town Cape recognizes those making difference in downtownThe Old Town Cape annual dinner recently celebrated the remarkable individuals and organizations whose contributions have significantly impacted the revitalization and enrichment of Old Town. Their contributions have catalyzed remarkable...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (3/29/24)May this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrectionMay this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrection "On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when...
-
Editorial (3/27/24)Tuesday is election day; important issues at stakeTuesday, April 2, is election day for municipalities and school districts. Voters will select city council and school board members and decide a number of tax proposals. In Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties, measures to provide funds for...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/25/24)Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this areaOtto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri. Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful...
-
-
UWSEMO tours to showcase volunteer opportunities
Ever thought about volunteering with a local not-for-profit organization but dont know how or where to start?
United Way of Southeast Missouri can help.
April is National Volunteer Month, and UWSEMO has scheduled two Get on the Bus tours that will take interested people around to various organizations to learn more about what they do and how volunteers can help. Also, organizations without an actual physical location will have representatives on the bus to talk about their operations and answer questions.
These annual tours date to 2015 and focus on the Cape Girardeau and Jackson areas.
(Not-for-profit organizations) depend on volunteers. We have very limited budgets, and none of us could do our work without the devoted volunteers, explained Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri. The whole point of the tour is to introduce them to some of the 30 partners that we fund. Its a great way to demonstrate the collective collaborative power of the United Way network and also shows people opportunities to engage in the community.
Among the organizations on the tour are Lutheran Family and Childrens Services, Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship, Jackson Ministerial Alliance food pantry, Foster Adopt Connect Resource Center and Boys and Girls Club.
Who can volunteer to help? Nearly anyone from teenagers to more seasoned adults. Those who have particular skills can put them to use, while more general volunteer opportunities can be a good fit for many.
Shelton said there is always a need for volunteers in the area, from high school and college students to those who are retired. There is a spot open for anyone who wants to be involved.
All of these organizations have committees, they have boards, they probably have a finance committee or something like that. Even if youre someone who doesnt want a real hands-on activity, there is somewhere you can find something that requires crunching data or looking at spreadsheets or something, Shelton said.
The first tour will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, and the second from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.
For more information and to register for the Get on the Bus tours, go to the UWSEMO website at www.unitedwayofsemo.org or call (573) 334-9634.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.