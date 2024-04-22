Cape County mourns the loss of Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel

Editorial

Lisa Reitzel, the dedicated Cape Girardeau County public administrator, died unexpectedly from a heart attack April 13 at the age of 55. Serving in her role for over a decade, Reitzels sudden departure marks a significant loss for the community she fervently served.

Elected as the public administrator in 2012 after a competitive 13-person Republican primary, Reitzel secured nearly 70% of the votes in the general election. Her subsequent unopposed victories in 2016 and 2020 underscored the communitys trust and confidence in her abilities. In her role, Reitzel managed the estates and assets of deceased individuals and acted as guardian and/or conservator for those unable to care for themselves or their property. Her commitment to these responsibilities was profound. She cared for her community and those she served.

Beyond her official duties, Reitzels influence extended through her active participation in various local organizations. She was a board member of the Community Counseling Center Foundation, the Missouri Association of Counties and the Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau. Additionally, her leadership as president of the Cape County Republican Women was instrumental in organizing key community events, including the annual Lincoln Day celebrations. Her efforts in these roles demonstrated a deep commitment to enhancing community welfare and civic engagement.

Reitzel was also celebrated for her vibrant personality and cultural contributions, particularly her performances of the national anthem at community events such as the City of Cape Girardeaus Great American Fourth of July and Spirit of America Award ceremonies. These performances were not just displays of her musical talent but also expressions of her deep connection to the community and patriotism.

Her legacy in Cape Girardeau County is characterized by her robust commitment to public service, community engagement and her deep faith in God. Reitzels enduring influence on the community will be remembered through the continued work of the organizations she supported and the memories she created with her community involvement and personal touches. We offer our prayers of support and condolences to her family.