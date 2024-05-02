Why supporting Ukraine matters

Letter to the Editor

Recently the Senate and the House of Representatives voted to provide approximately $61 billion of aid for Ukraine. There are a number of good reasons why our country should support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russias invasion of its territory.

First, history shows that Russias desire to dominate the nations along its border grows when Russian territory increases. Even a glance at maps of either the immense Russian Empire of the 19th and early 20th centuries or the Soviet Union at its height demonstrates that Russian borders have previously extended even to the west of Ukraine.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia, in addition to Ukraine, has fought wars in Chechnya and Caucasian Georgia. If it wins the current war we can be confident that it will put pressure on Moldavia, the Baltic States and Poland.

Secondly, European Wars tend to involve our country. The War of 1812 was a footnote to the Napoleonic Wars. Our country also suffered many casualties and spent a good deal of money in World War I and II.

Third, China considers the island of Taiwan to be its territory. If Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, China will have reason to believe that we will not oppose its use of military force to invade and take over Taiwan.

Our elected representatives Jason Smith, Josh Hawley and Eric Schimdt all voted against supporting Ukraine. Their votes are detrimental to the interests of our country. Shame on them.

JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau