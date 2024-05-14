Political influence and development

-
-
Column (5/14/24)From teacher raises to opioid prevention: What Missouris new budget means for youHi yall! What a week it has been in Jefferson City! There were certainly some highs and lows, but in the end, several bills were passed in the Senate and the fiscal year 2025 state operating budget was sent back to the Missouri House of...
-
Editorial (5/13/24)Celebrating Southeast Missouris top students, dedicated educatorsAs we celebrate the close of another academic year, its a time of recognition for the exceptional achievements of our local students and the educators who have guided them. We have much to be proud of in Southeast Missouri. Not only have three of...
-
Campus protests are just pale imitations of the 1960sIt seems silly to write a column about the recent college protests. Its not really news when privileged students who have never been in the line of fire and whose most pressing concern is what pronoun theyll use on any given day decide to rise up...
-
Is the union resurgence real? Does it matter for workers?Unions are said to be having a moment. The story goes something like this: Helped by a presidential administration that touts itself as the "most pro-union in history," labor unions after decades of decline are winning big victories against...
-
It takes courage to write in the digital ageErma Bombeck was right when she said, "It takes a lot of courage to show your dreams to someone else." I thought of this quote when my friend Gina Barreca recently asked on social media, "Writers: Why is it hard to hit 'send' even after all these...
-
Why Im grateful my mom didnt let me quit pianoGrowing up, I didnt experience a major rebellious phase. Im sure I had my moments, but frankly, between my parents guidance and church involvement, I stayed out of trouble for the most part. Looking back, Im grateful for the direction they...
-
Guest commentary: A mothers role in advancing shared parenting in Missourin this Mothers Day, Missouri has much for which to be thankful. We became the fifth state to pass Shared Parenting legislation in 2023. Shared parenting advocates are pro-mom and dad! But they are especially pro-children! Motherhood is a...
-
Add Sen. Tom Cotton to VP ShortlistHeadlines are now filled with names reported to be on Donald Trumps "shortlist" of possible VP candidates. These individuals, some of whom I know, indeed have serious qualifications and experience and are appropriate to be considered for the No....
-
Column (5/10/24)Colleges side with radicals to detriment of studentsThe Left and their media allies want you to believe the protests roiling college campuses are spontaneous uprisings of morally fervent students worried about Gaza war victims. Dont fall for that claim. Its a scam. These protesters dont represent...
-
Column (5/10/24)House Republicans challenge Bidens economic policies amid rising living costsLast week, President Biden called for the expiration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, President Trumps signature legislation that jump started the best economy of my lifetime and that continues to provide needed tax relief to working families today....
-
-
Letter (5/9/24)Legislation could prevent big crop lossWith rising prices and global instability, our countrys food security has never been more important. The recent passage of HB 2763 in the Missouri House is a significant milestone in protecting access to American-made glyphosate, an essential...
-
-
Editorial (5/8/24)Congratulations to the graduates on their life journeyFor young people who havent experienced embarking on a career or starting a family, graduation is one of the first major life goals reached. Years of effort culminate in a walk across a stage to the applause of peers, family and friends.
-
-
Editorial (5/6/24)Spotlight on Southeast Missouris nurses during National Nurses WeekAs we usher in National Nurses Week, it is fitting to reflect on the profound impact that nurses have on our health care system and communities. In Tuesdays edition of the Southeast Missourian, we dedicate a special section to the stories of local...
-
Editorial (5/3/24)To our law enforcement officers: Stay safe out thereWhen most people prepare for their workday, they focus on completing daily tasks, attending meetings on the calendar, hoping someone remembered to bring snacks. They dont have to think about losing their life. Dying in the line of duty isnt a...
-
-
Editorial (5/1/24)Zonta event to highlight mens role in preventing sexual violenceAs of Tuesday morning, there were nearly 30 men in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail facing charges involving sex crimes. Twice that many were being held over alleged domestic assaults. These numbers are not outliers. We have a problem in...
-
Editorial (4/29/24)Semoball Awards winter sports finalists announcedFinalists for several winter sports categories were recently announced for this years Semoball Awards. The event, which is set to take place Friday, July 12, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, continues a tradition of recognizing the best in...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/22/24)Cape County mourns the loss of Public Administrator Lisa ReitzelLisa Reitzel, the dedicated Cape Girardeau County public administrator, died unexpectedly from a heart attack April 13 at the age of 55. Serving in her role for over a decade, Reitzels sudden departure marks a significant loss for the community she...
-
-
Political influence and development
The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge turned 20 years old in December of 2023. The estimated cost of the bridge was $100 million. The shared investment was $10 million by Missouri, $10 million by Illinois and $80 million by the federal government.
An east/west corridor through Southern Illinois would be a much-needed boost to the local economy and the population in five neighboring states. Currently, the Southeast Missouri region is experiencing a wide variety of infrastructure growth in the repair and rehabilitation to roads and existing structure. Our local investment has been outstanding in the past two-plus years.
The City of Cape Girardeau has had no measurable growth in the past 30 years. We should be the leader in growth and development. If political influence is the answer to infrastructure growth and development, we should have the advantage in all five states and the national level.
CHARLES BERTRAND, Cape Girardeau