Political influence and development

Letter to the Editor

The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge turned 20 years old in December of 2023. The estimated cost of the bridge was $100 million. The shared investment was $10 million by Missouri, $10 million by Illinois and $80 million by the federal government.

An east/west corridor through Southern Illinois would be a much-needed boost to the local economy and the population in five neighboring states. Currently, the Southeast Missouri region is experiencing a wide variety of infrastructure growth in the repair and rehabilitation to roads and existing structure. Our local investment has been outstanding in the past two-plus years.

The City of Cape Girardeau has had no measurable growth in the past 30 years. We should be the leader in growth and development. If political influence is the answer to infrastructure growth and development, we should have the advantage in all five states and the national level.

CHARLES BERTRAND, Cape Girardeau