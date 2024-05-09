Legislation could prevent big crop loss

-
Column (5/9/24)What we should have learned from the war on wokeThis isnt going to be more musing about whether America has reached "peak woke." But that is part of the story. So lets start there. About a decade ago, many on the left embraced the word "woke," a term with roots in African American culture...
Column (5/9/24)The Columbia University push to elect Donald Trump"Lets finish what they did in 1968," a Columbia protester said the other day. In political terms, that would mean electing Donald Trump. The disorder of 1968 when LBJ declined to run again and Hubert Humphrey, Richard Nixon and George...
Column (5/8/24)Rural health care access and funding moves forward despite lengthy delaysHi yall! What a week it has been in Jefferson City. Its hard to wrap up all the political drama that took place, including a multi-day filibuster, but the bottom line is that multiple measures to improve and protect rural health care access have...
Editorial (5/8/24)Congratulations to the graduates on their life journeyFor young people who havent experienced embarking on a career or starting a family, graduation is one of the first major life goals reached. Years of effort culminate in a walk across a stage to the applause of peers, family and friends.
Column (5/7/24)No, Columbia isnt complicit in genocideAs Morningside Heights goes, so goes the Levant. This is the childishly self-dramatizing conceit thats been driving the pro-Hamas protests at Columbia University, with similar ideas playing into protests elsewhere. It allows students living...
Column (5/7/24)Can the current universities be saved?Elite higher education in America long unquestioned as globally preeminent is facing a perfect storm. Fewer applicants, higher costs, impoverished students, collapsing standards, and increasingly politicized and mediocre faculty reflect a...
Editorial (5/6/24)Spotlight on Southeast Missouris nurses during National Nurses WeekAs we usher in National Nurses Week, it is fitting to reflect on the profound impact that nurses have on our health care system and communities. In Tuesdays edition of the Southeast Missourian, we dedicate a special section to the stories of local...
Its not about you, Marjorie Taylor GreeneWhat a good week it should have been for Republicans. Dozens of campuses from UCLA to Columbia University were being wracked by pro-Palestinian protestors who set up Gaza Solidarity encampments, spewed antisemitic hate speech, took over buildings...
Ultraprocessed food manufacturers should not be permitted to market to childrenMy son brought home a bookmark from school promoting the schools spring book fair and it doubled as a coupon to a fast-food restaurant. This isnt the first "free kids meal" coupon my son has gotten. Its a pretty common thing, and after the...
Will California hobble the US railroad industry?American federalism is struggling. Federal rules are an overwhelming presence in every state government, and some states, due to their size or other leverage, can impose their own policies on much or all of the country. The problem has been made...
Column (5/4/24)A look at sales, property taxes in Cape GirardeauThe City of Capes fiscal year begins every July, and our administration is very busy preparing the FY25 budget for city council approval. This process will be before the public numerous times in June, which is important as our city budget lays out...
Editorial (5/3/24)To our law enforcement officers: Stay safe out thereWhen most people prepare for their workday, they focus on completing daily tasks, attending meetings on the calendar, hoping someone remembered to bring snacks. They dont have to think about losing their life. Dying in the line of duty isnt a...
Editorial (5/1/24)Zonta event to highlight mens role in preventing sexual violenceAs of Tuesday morning, there were nearly 30 men in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail facing charges involving sex crimes. Twice that many were being held over alleged domestic assaults. These numbers are not outliers. We have a problem in...
Editorial (4/29/24)Semoball Awards winter sports finalists announcedFinalists for several winter sports categories were recently announced for this years Semoball Awards. The event, which is set to take place Friday, July 12, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, continues a tradition of recognizing the best in...
Editorial (4/22/24)Cape County mourns the loss of Public Administrator Lisa ReitzelLisa Reitzel, the dedicated Cape Girardeau County public administrator, died unexpectedly from a heart attack April 13 at the age of 55. Serving in her role for over a decade, Reitzels sudden departure marks a significant loss for the community she...
Editorial (4/19/24)LifeHouse will fill needs in Southeast MissouriNeeds come in all shapes and sizes, and when a need comes in the form of a baby, it is Priority 1. LifeHouse Crisis Maternity House in Cape Girardeau will soon satisfy various needs of pregnant women and new mothers experiencing or at risk of...
Editorial (4/17/24)UWSEMO tours to showcase volunteer opportunitiesEver thought about volunteering with a local not-for-profit organization but dont know how or where to start? United Way of Southeast Missouri can help. April is National Volunteer Month, and UWSEMO has scheduled two Get on the Bus tours that...
Letter (4/11/24)Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemicBad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental...
Legislation could prevent big crop loss
With rising prices and global instability, our countrys food security has never been more important. The recent passage of HB 2763 in the Missouri House is a significant milestone in protecting access to American-made glyphosate, an essential product used to control harmful weeds on farms, which is critical to maintaining strong crop yields and ultimately keeping prices low for families around the world.
This legislation would cut confusing red tape by clarifying federal labeling requirements are sufficient to satisfy health and safety warnings. The absence of legislation could undermine producers ability to continue making this product domestically leading to supply chain disruptions and additional costs for family farmers across the country.
Modern advancements in pesticides like glyphosate are one of the major achievements that have allowed farmers to continue operating efficiently in an increasingly complex global agricultural sector. Without these tools, we face stark realities up to 85% of crops could be lost annually to pests and diseases, and crop losses could skyrocket to 50-90%, significantly impacting our food supply. The repercussions could be dire. Increased input costs without pesticides would lead to a rise in consumer prices between 35%-45%, placing nutritious foods like fruits and vegetables out of reach for consumers already struggling with inflation.
HB 2763 can bolster the technological innovation and progress that makes our crops more resilient to future challenges in weather and other stress factors. Our farming community has a big job to do. We urge Missouris state legislators to support this legislation.
RAY McCARTY, president, Associated Industries of Missouri, Jefferson City, Missouri