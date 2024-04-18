Cape should prioritize funds

-
Column (4/18/24)US support for Israel, Ukraine proving inadequateAfter Irans massive drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday, President Joe Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "You got a win. Take the win." Most of the weapons, the first Iran had ever fired on Israel from its...
Column (4/17/24)No one cares about Joe Bidens lawlessnessHere we go again. President Joe Biden has, once more, claimed to find astonishingly wide-ranging authority to forgive student loans hiding in minute places deep in the federal code. Biden has already been rebuked for this practice by the Supreme...
Editorial (4/17/24)UWSEMO tours to showcase volunteer opportunitiesEver thought about volunteering with a local not-for-profit organization but dont know how or where to start? United Way of Southeast Missouri can help. April is National Volunteer Month, and UWSEMO has scheduled two Get on the Bus tours that...
Column (4/16/24)Repealing food stamp ban for felons would improve public safetyPeople with drug felonies on their criminal record are uniquely excluded from receiving benefits in Missouri from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, after they are released from prison. This deprivation of...
Editorial (4/15/24)Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum unveils exhibits on old bridge, Truman and American quiltingThe Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is set to unveil three new exhibits this week that promise to enrich our understanding of both local and national heritage. These exhibits, focusing on the construction of the old Cape Girardeau bridge, President...
The erosion of fiscal responsibilityWashington Post columnist Megan McArdle recently wrote that the best argument made in favor of limiting the size of the stimulus during the Great Recession part of a larger conversation about austerity was one of ethos. "We werent spending the...
We all deserve space to pursue our dreamsThe Erma Bombeck Writers Workshop saved me from making a huge mistake recently. I emailed my editor before I left and told her that I didnt think Id have time to continue writing this weekly column. I told her I was too busy. I have a full-time...
Column (4/13/24)Americans are not seeking out middle groundA Wall Street Journal opinion piece by Sen. Mitt Romney regarding the demise of the No Labels political party initiative tells us as much about Romney, and why he failed to ever become a national leader, as it does about the failure of the No Labels...
Column (4/13/24)Biden Administration not ready for an H5N1 pandemicThe H5N1 virus, which for 30 years affected mostly birds, is rapidly evolving and spreading globally. The Biden administration is dangerously unready. Over the last two years, H5N1 has jumped from birds to mammals, infecting at least 26 species.
Letter (4/11/24)Overcoming Missouris opioid epidemicBad news: Missouris opioid epidemic emerged as our most serious public health problem with drug overdose Missouris no. 1 leading cause of death among adults aged 18-44. Overcoming this crisis will be difficult, yet not insurmountable. Accidental...
Editorial (4/10/24)Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024Many people who work to improve lives, communities and societies have one thing in common: They dont do what they do for a pat on the back. Instead of looking for a congratulatory spotlight, they are heads-down, shoulder-to-the-wheel helping...
Editorial (4/8/24)Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinnerThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel...
Editorial (4/4/24)Solar eclipse 2024 is on the horizonA solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8. This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045....
Editorial (4/3/24)Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet set this monthHave a good meal. Enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors. Maybe go home with a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And help support a mens substance abuse recovery program at the same time. Adult and...
Editorial (4/1/24)Old Town Cape recognizes those making difference in downtownThe Old Town Cape annual dinner recently celebrated the remarkable individuals and organizations whose contributions have significantly impacted the revitalization and enrichment of Old Town. Their contributions have catalyzed remarkable...
Editorial (3/29/24)May this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrectionMay this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrection "On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when...
Editorial (3/27/24)Tuesday is election day; important issues at stakeTuesday, April 2, is election day for municipalities and school districts. Voters will select city council and school board members and decide a number of tax proposals. In Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties, measures to provide funds for...
Cape should prioritize funds
In todays economy, its understandable why the majority of voters were reluctant to support a tax increase to fund public safety wage increases. So, whats next?
The good news is with creative financial management, the city could generate a substantial amount of savings in the General Fund to finance wage increases for our public safety employees.
These savings would be created if several nonessential items that are not self-funding were eliminated, and casino dollars were used to fund some of the citys remaining nonessential facilities, programs and services. The definition of nonessential meaning city wants not needs.
Yes, it would be inconvenient, if, in the future, casino revenue was insufficient to fund some of these nonessential items. It would also be inconvenient if some of the wants had to be reduced or eliminated due to the lack of casino dollars.
But this inconvenience wouldnt keep the city from providing essential facilities, programs and services. These needs would continue to be funded with sustainable revenue. Some of the wants would just have to wait.
As a community, is funding our wants more important than paying reasonable wages to our public safety employees? Hopefully, most of us would choose to fund public safety wages!
I encourage our elected officials to eliminate several nonessential items and use casino dollars to fund some of the citys remaining nonessential facilities, programs and services in next years budget.
The savings created in the General Fund could then be used to increase public safety wages!
GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau