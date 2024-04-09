From local meetings to DNC

Letter to the Editor

The presidential primary went well. The next step will be the local county mass meetings. Each county will elect delegates to go to the congressional meetings. The eighth congressional meeting will be held in Wayne County this cycle. Thats the only perk to being the eighth congressional chair!

We will hold the meeting at the Patterson Community Center on May 5. Delegates from all across the eighth congressional district will gather to elect delegates for the state convention to be held June 22, where the delegates from the congressional will elect delegates from their ranks to go to the national convention, which will be held in Chicago on August 19-22. That is the process by which we place a presidential candidate on the national ballot.

If you voted in the Democratic Presidential Primary, you are welcome to attend the county mass meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. April 17 at the Patterson Community Center. If you would like to place your name in nomination, please call me, Chuck Banks, at 314-623-2053, ASAP!

Filing has closed and the races are set. For the first time in many years, the Democratic Party is fielding candidates in 88% of the Senates races and 85% of the House races.

The time has come to move Missouri forward instead of backwards! Womens rights, workers rights, education and healthcare! No more tax breaks for millionaires! The Constitution was written to form a government by the people, not the corporations and their owners!

CHUCK BANKS, Silva, Missouri