From local meetings to DNC

Column (4/9/24)Remembering and misremembering BuckleyI cried and cried and cried on the night of Feb. 27, 2008. I'm not sure anyone ever did that while watching Charlie Rose on PBS before. But there I was. William F. Buckley Jr. had died that day, and Rose played recaps of interviews with Bill over...
Editorial (4/8/24)Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinnerThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel...
Column (4/8/24)Washingtons job creation circus is hitting the roadIn the grand circus of politics, where elephants and donkeys alike perform under the big top, theres one act that never fails to draw a crowd: the venerable "job creation" routine. Putting people back to work, especially those without college...
Why do Americans, UN support Hamas terrorists?Most recent Gallup polling in March shows that 36% of Americans "approve of Israeli military action in Gaza" and 50% disapprove. Last November, a month after the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel that claimed the lives of more than 1,200 innocent...
Broadband availability challenge underwayMissourians have an incredible opportunity and responsibility to impact how broadband deployment funds will be distributed across our state. For the first time, Missourians can provide on-the-ground feedback about which homes and businesses still...
Column (4/5/24)Teach migrant children English bilingual ed is a scamNew York City, Denver, Chicago and other cities are urgently recruiting bilingual education teachers as the children of migrants enroll in school. Bilingual ed will doom most of these kids to failure. All too often it's an educational ghetto,...
Editorial (4/4/24)Solar eclipse 2024 is on the horizonA solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8. This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045....
Column (4/4/24)An unfortunate alternative to Trump, BidenAmerican politics is so intensely stupid and nasty that it sometimes seems as if somebody made a series of wishes with a monkey's paw. The dark moral of "The Monkey's Paw," a 1902 short story by the English writer W.W. Jacobs that became a pop...
Column (4/4/24)Colorblindness is America's most transgressive ideaWriter Coleman Hughes went on "The View" and was greeted almost as though he had shown up wearing a white hood. Hughes, a soft-spoken black intellectual who is a political independent, was talking about his new book, "The End of Race Politics:...
Editorial (4/3/24)Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet set this monthHave a good meal. Enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors. Maybe go home with a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And help support a mens substance abuse recovery program at the same time. Adult and...
Editorial (4/1/24)Old Town Cape recognizes those making difference in downtownThe Old Town Cape annual dinner recently celebrated the remarkable individuals and organizations whose contributions have significantly impacted the revitalization and enrichment of Old Town. Their contributions have catalyzed remarkable...
Editorial (3/29/24)May this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrectionMay this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrection "On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when...
Editorial (3/27/24)Tuesday is election day; important issues at stakeTuesday, April 2, is election day for municipalities and school districts. Voters will select city council and school board members and decide a number of tax proposals. In Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties, measures to provide funds for...
Editorial (3/25/24)Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this areaOtto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri. Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful...
Editorial (3/18/24)Cape Catfish hire new manager for 2024 seasonThe college baseball season is in full swing. Big League ballplayers are gearing up for the 2024 season in Florida and Arizona spring training camps. For fans of Americas pastime, its a glorious time of year. The smell of fresh cut grass. The...
From local meetings to DNC
The presidential primary went well. The next step will be the local county mass meetings. Each county will elect delegates to go to the congressional meetings. The eighth congressional meeting will be held in Wayne County this cycle. Thats the only perk to being the eighth congressional chair!
We will hold the meeting at the Patterson Community Center on May 5. Delegates from all across the eighth congressional district will gather to elect delegates for the state convention to be held June 22, where the delegates from the congressional will elect delegates from their ranks to go to the national convention, which will be held in Chicago on August 19-22. That is the process by which we place a presidential candidate on the national ballot.
If you voted in the Democratic Presidential Primary, you are welcome to attend the county mass meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. April 17 at the Patterson Community Center. If you would like to place your name in nomination, please call me, Chuck Banks, at 314-623-2053, ASAP!
Filing has closed and the races are set. For the first time in many years, the Democratic Party is fielding candidates in 88% of the Senates races and 85% of the House races.
The time has come to move Missouri forward instead of backwards! Womens rights, workers rights, education and healthcare! No more tax breaks for millionaires! The Constitution was written to form a government by the people, not the corporations and their owners!
CHUCK BANKS, Silva, Missouri