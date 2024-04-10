Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024

-
-
-
-
Column (4/9/24)Remembering and misremembering BuckleyI cried and cried and cried on the night of Feb. 27, 2008. I'm not sure anyone ever did that while watching Charlie Rose on PBS before. But there I was. William F. Buckley Jr. had died that day, and Rose played recaps of interviews with Bill over...
-
Editorial (4/8/24)Cape Chamber celebrates local innovators at annual dinnerThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces annual dinner is always an inspiring evening recognizing the achievements of business innovators in our region who are leading industries, championing new ideas, and taking leadership roles that propel...
-
Column (4/8/24)Washingtons job creation circus is hitting the roadIn the grand circus of politics, where elephants and donkeys alike perform under the big top, theres one act that never fails to draw a crowd: the venerable "job creation" routine. Putting people back to work, especially those without college...
-
-
-
Why do Americans, UN support Hamas terrorists?Most recent Gallup polling in March shows that 36% of Americans "approve of Israeli military action in Gaza" and 50% disapprove. Last November, a month after the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel that claimed the lives of more than 1,200 innocent...
-
Broadband availability challenge underwayMissourians have an incredible opportunity and responsibility to impact how broadband deployment funds will be distributed across our state. For the first time, Missourians can provide on-the-ground feedback about which homes and businesses still...
-
Column (4/5/24)Teach migrant children English bilingual ed is a scamNew York City, Denver, Chicago and other cities are urgently recruiting bilingual education teachers as the children of migrants enroll in school. Bilingual ed will doom most of these kids to failure. All too often it's an educational ghetto,...
-
Editorial (4/4/24)Solar eclipse 2024 is on the horizonA solar eclipse will bring four minutes of midday darkness to Southeast Missouri on Monday, April 8. This celestial oddity is revisting the region only seven years after its last appearance, though another wont reveal itself until Aug. 12, 2045....
-
Column (4/4/24)An unfortunate alternative to Trump, BidenAmerican politics is so intensely stupid and nasty that it sometimes seems as if somebody made a series of wishes with a monkey's paw. The dark moral of "The Monkey's Paw," a 1902 short story by the English writer W.W. Jacobs that became a pop...
-
-
Editorial (4/3/24)Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America banquet set this monthHave a good meal. Enjoy fellowship with friends and neighbors. Maybe go home with a football helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And help support a mens substance abuse recovery program at the same time. Adult and...
-
Editorial (4/1/24)Old Town Cape recognizes those making difference in downtownThe Old Town Cape annual dinner recently celebrated the remarkable individuals and organizations whose contributions have significantly impacted the revitalization and enrichment of Old Town. Their contributions have catalyzed remarkable...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (3/29/24)May this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrectionMay this Easter bring you the hope and joy of Jesus' resurrection "On the first day of the week, very early in the morning, the women took the spices they had prepared and went to the tomb. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when...
-
Editorial (3/27/24)Tuesday is election day; important issues at stakeTuesday, April 2, is election day for municipalities and school districts. Voters will select city council and school board members and decide a number of tax proposals. In Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties, measures to provide funds for...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/25/24)Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this areaOtto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri. Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (3/18/24)Cape Catfish hire new manager for 2024 seasonThe college baseball season is in full swing. Big League ballplayers are gearing up for the 2024 season in Florida and Arizona spring training camps. For fans of Americas pastime, its a glorious time of year. The smell of fresh cut grass. The...
Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024
Many people who work to improve lives, communities and societies have one thing in common: They dont do what they do for a pat on the back. Instead of looking for a congratulatory spotlight, they are heads-down, shoulder-to-the-wheel helping others.
And because they wont ask for praise, its up to us to recognize and honor their efforts.
Each year, B Magazine highlights a number of folks who serve, strengthen and support their Southeast Missouri neighbors.
They are Difference Makers.
Among last years honorees:
Uzma Aziz, operations director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence. The organization is a child advocacy and rape crisis center offering services to children and adults in nine regional counties, and her role involves various human resources activities as well as supervising volunteer and support staff.
Marc Harris, president and CEO of Arnold Insurance and a board member of Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America in Cape Girardeau. Growing up in a family that struggled with abuse and addiction, Harris helps lead men through the recovery program. He also applies important leadership principles to the insurance business, which has expanded to multiple states over the years.
Terri Wunderlich, direct services specialist for FosterAdopt Connect in Cape Girardeau. A foster parent herself, Wunderlich works to provide supportive services to youth in foster or adoptive care, their caregivers and parents.
Difference Makers recognizes individuals for their efforts in a variety of activities, from important social causes to business leadership. At the core, it's about shining a light on those making an impact. And there are many people in this region doing good and helping their neighbors in different ways.
Individuals from Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, Ste. Genevieve and Stoddard counties are eligible for nomination. Those selected will be recognized in B Magazines June edition and at a September reception at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus. Sponsors for Difference Makers 2024 include Edward Jones, Saint Francis Healthcare System and Arnold Insurance.
Nominations for this years Difference Makers will be open through Sunday, April 21. To nominate someone, visit www.semissourian.com/differencemakers.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.