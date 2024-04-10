Nominations open for Difference Makers 2024

Editorial

Many people who work to improve lives, communities and societies have one thing in common: They dont do what they do for a pat on the back. Instead of looking for a congratulatory spotlight, they are heads-down, shoulder-to-the-wheel helping others.

And because they wont ask for praise, its up to us to recognize and honor their efforts.

Each year, B Magazine highlights a number of folks who serve, strengthen and support their Southeast Missouri neighbors.

They are Difference Makers.

Among last years honorees:

Uzma Aziz, operations director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence. The organization is a child advocacy and rape crisis center offering services to children and adults in nine regional counties, and her role involves various human resources activities as well as supervising volunteer and support staff.

Marc Harris, president and CEO of Arnold Insurance and a board member of Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America in Cape Girardeau. Growing up in a family that struggled with abuse and addiction, Harris helps lead men through the recovery program. He also applies important leadership principles to the insurance business, which has expanded to multiple states over the years.

Terri Wunderlich, direct services specialist for FosterAdopt Connect in Cape Girardeau. A foster parent herself, Wunderlich works to provide supportive services to youth in foster or adoptive care, their caregivers and parents.

Difference Makers recognizes individuals for their efforts in a variety of activities, from important social causes to business leadership. At the core, it's about shining a light on those making an impact. And there are many people in this region doing good and helping their neighbors in different ways.

Individuals from Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, Ste. Genevieve and Stoddard counties are eligible for nomination. Those selected will be recognized in B Magazines June edition and at a September reception at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus. Sponsors for Difference Makers 2024 include Edward Jones, Saint Francis Healthcare System and Arnold Insurance.

Nominations for this years Difference Makers will be open through Sunday, April 21. To nominate someone, visit www.semissourian.com/differencemakers.