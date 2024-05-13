Celebrating Southeast Missouris top students, dedicated educators

Editorial

As we celebrate the close of another academic year, its a time of recognition for the exceptional achievements of our local students and the educators who have guided them. We have much to be proud of in Southeast Missouri. Not only have three of our students been named to the prestigious Missouri Scholars 100 list, but two others have earned spots on the Mizzou 39 list.

This year, the Missouri Scholars 100 program recognized Lydia Cao (Cape Central High School), Luke Richey (Notre Dame Regional High School) and (Ellie Kratochvil (Saxony Lutheran High School), an honor bestowed upon the top 100 high school students statewide. This selection is based on a combination of academic achievement, extracurricular participation, and community service, . Cao, Richey and Kratochvil have not only excelled in their studies but have also actively contributed to their schools and communities.

In addition to our high school achievers, we celebrate Grace Blanton of Sikeston and Sam Varnon of Cape Girardeau, who were selected for the Mizzou 39 list. This honor is awarded to 39 outstanding seniors at the University of Missouri, recognizing their academic performance, leadership, and service to the community. Blanton and Varnon have distinguished themselves through their commitment to both their studies and extracurricular activities, making significant contributions to the Mizzou community.

The achievements of these five students are not just personal victories but are also reflective of the quality education and support provided by our local teachers. During Teacher Appreciation Week, which was May 6-10, its particularly fitting to acknowledge the role educators play in nurturing such talent. Teachers do more than impart knowledge; they inspire, challenge, and motivate students to reach their full potential.

As we reflect on the accomplishments of our local students and the educators who support them, we are reminded of the strength of our educational institutions and the promising future they help forge.