Tough to support Jackson tax

Letter to the Editor

The Jackson School Board needs a tax increase to fund salaries and other district needs. I would gladly vote for this if the county would freeze property tax rates like the Missouri legislature granted counties to do.

The excuse that they do not have age information on taxpayers is a flimsy excuse when that info is printed right on your drivers license.

It would not be hard to vet taxpayers over 65 even if the taxpayer had to prove their age.

Until this freeze is put in place many seniors will very likely continue to vote down this tax increase and others.

GREG STEINER, Jackson