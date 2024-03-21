Primary vote on Saturday

-
Column (3/21/24)Options and support for educationHey y'all! Another week has come and gone and it has been a whirlwind of legislative activity. In addition to the continuing process of committee hearings and meeting with colleagues to work out the details of proposed legislation, activity on the...
-
-
-
Column (3/20/24)Elite heaven or real hell on earth?The horrific murder of Laken Riley by a repeated felony offender and illegal alien Jose Ibarra, 26, a Venezuelan citizen, was preventable -- had federal immigration laws simply been enforced by the Biden administration. When called out in his recent...
-
Column (3/19/24)Democratic leadership send signal to left-wing baseThe uncommitted voters of Michigan say "jump," and Chuck Schumer asks "how high?" The Senate majority leader gave an extraordinary speech flaying the democratically elected leader of an ally engaged in fighting a defensive war against a hideous...
-
Column (3/19/24)Biden's budget plan is the wrong recipe for AmericaPresident Joe Biden frequently says, "Don't tell me what you value. Show me your budget, and I'll tell you what you value." Well, as Biden's recently released budget proposal for next year makes clear, he is once again doubling down on the very same...
-
Editorial (3/18/24)Cape Catfish hire new manager for 2024 seasonThe college baseball season is in full swing. Big League ballplayers are gearing up for the 2024 season in Florida and Arizona spring training camps. For fans of Americas pastime, its a glorious time of year. The smell of fresh cut grass. The...
-
Column (3/18/24)Biden's corporate tax hike: populism versus economic literacyIn the latest volley of policy proposals that seem more rooted in populist rhetoric than economic knowledge, President Joe Bidens budget plan to hike the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28% strikes me as particularly misguided. This move,...
-
Column (3/18/24)To win, the GOP needs to say what its for, not againstRepublicans are never going to impeach Joe Biden. I wish more Republicans would beat that fact into their skulls. Just as Democrats werent able to impeach Donald Trump because they didnt control the Senate, Republicans are never going to impeach...
-
Column (3/16/24)Trump and his MAGA movement stormed the Republican establishment. Now they have become itJonah Goldberg for 3-12-24 Donald Trump's domination of last week's primaries made it official: He has successfully routed the GOP establishment. Some would argue, with ample evidence, that this happened a long time ago. Particularly in Congress,...
-
Column (3/16/24)This is not the Soviet Union, Mr. BidenIn 1991, the Soviet Union collapsed. It marked the end of an experiment that lasted almost a century testing the premise that godless secularization, turning control of people's lives over to other people to rule them, who decide what others need...
-
-
Column (3/15/24)Is Laken Riley's life worth less than George Floyd's?George Floyd's death during a police chokehold on May 25, 2020, ignited nationwide protests to reform police procedures. Referring to Floyd's ordeal, former President Donald Trump said, "It doesn't get any worse than that," and within three weeks...
-
Column (3/14/24)Suffragette city at the state of the union"Abortion is the ultimate exploitation of women." This quote isn't from some evangelical firebrand or conservative pundit -- it's from Alice Paul, one of the leading suffragettes of the early 20th century. And yet, not for the first time, Democratic...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/13/24)Suspects' sloppiness, good work help solve crimesIn the fantasy world of television, movies and streaming programs, law enforcement officers and prosecutors wrap a tidy bow on whatever crime has occurred within the confines of the allotted time. In the real world, thats not always the case....
-
Letter (3/12/24)Support public safety employeesOur police and fire departments provide extremely important and essential services for all of us in the community. They should be valued, supported and compensated with higher wages. It has been my experience that many caring individuals live in the...
-
Editorial (3/11/24)SEMO campaign reaches milestone with private supportSoutheast Missouri State University has reached a milestone in its Transforming Lives capital campaign. The university has raised 70% of its $60 million goal, which only includes funds from individuals and businesses. The Southeast Missourian...
-
Editorial (3/8/24)Now is the time to address youth suicideOne each week. One crisis per week involving a student in Cape Girardeau public and private schools that led to an official Community Counseling Center assessment from July to January. These aren't situations in which someone didn't get the right...
-
Editorial (3/6/24)Editorial: Redhawks softball team set to open OVC play with home seriesThe Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks softball team will begin defense of its Ohio Valley Conference crown this weekend. Led by 10th-year head coach Mark Redburn, the Redhawks have been consistent winners in recent years, stacking up at...
-
-
Editorial (3/4/24)Cedric The Entertainer show to benefit SEMO student scholarshipsSoutheast Missouri State University has spent the last year celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary in a variety of ways. The university still has a couple more big events left this spring as part of its 150th year celebration. ...
-
Editorial (3/1/24)Presidential nominee voting cranking up in MissouriMissouri voters will get a chance to help nominate Democratic and Republican presidential candidates this month. Those wishing to caucus with Republicans will gather Saturday, March 2, while Democrats will hold a primary Saturday, March 23. The...
-
-
Editorial (2/28/24)Southeast Missouri gearing up for April 8 eclipseCelestial oddities seem magical, capturing attention like nothing else. The upcoming April 8 solar eclipse is no exception, especially since portions of Southeast Missouri fall in the totality zone, meaning directly under the aligned moon and sun.
-
-
-
-
Primary vote on Saturday
Saturday, March 23, the Missouri Democratic Party is holding its presidential preference primary. Due to a new state law, this will be no ordinary election as it is being run by the state party rather than state and local election authorities. The three things that will distinguish it are the types of voters who can participate, the presence of local candidates, and the ability of voters to sign an initiative petition on site.
There is just one polling location for the entire county, the Shawnee Park Center, Activity Room, 835 S. West End Blvd., from 8 a.m. to noon only. This poll is open to all Missouri registered voters, so long as they have not registered as a Republican. That means to cast a ballot a voter can be unaffiliated, registered as a Democrat, Independent, Libertarian or undeclared.
At each voter's discretion, there will be an opportunity to meet local Democratic candidates and/or their representatives. Information will be available regarding the party, its candidates and key issues.
Finally, voters will have the opportunity to sign the petition to overturn Missouri's total abortion ban, also known as the pro-choice ballot initiative. This petition has been thoroughly vetted by the secretary of state and our state courts. It is a legal document that petitioners have the right to circulate throughout the state. Those rights are backed by local ordinances, as well as state and federal law.
Questions regarding this poll location can be directed to chairperson@capedems.com.
ANDY LEIGHTON, Cape Girardeau