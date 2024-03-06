-
Editorial: Redhawks softball team set to open OVC play with home series
The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks softball team will begin defense of its Ohio Valley Conference crown this weekend.
Led by 10th-year head coach Mark Redburn, the Redhawks have been consistent winners in recent years, stacking up at least 30 wins in each of the past four seasons, with memorable wins against some of the nation's best programs. Since 2019, they have won three OVC regular season titles and one OVC tournament title, which earned them a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
The team has gotten off to a sluggish start in non-conference play this year, but with games against nationally ranked teams such as Auburn and Arkansas and other tilts with Ohio State, Maryland and Syracuse, the schedule has not been friendly.
Look for the road to get a bit easier starting this weekend, when the Redhawks host Eastern Illinois for a three-game conference series, the traditional format for college softball and baseball. This weekend's games will be at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the on-campus Southeast Softball Complex.
Other home games this season include conference series against Tennessee Tech, April 7 and 8; Lindenwood, April 20 and 21; and Western Illinois, April 27 and 28. The Redhawks will also host a two-game set with Bradley on Tuesday, March 12, and a single game against Saint Louis on April 10. They have also circled two games on April 3 at Missouri.
Led on the mound by senior Paytience Holman of Mexico, Missouri, and at the plate by junior Aubrey Shore of Mahomet, Illinois, the team is deep with 13 seniors and juniors.
Fifteen players hail from Missouri, including Cape Girardeau's own Hailey Burnett.
For those not familiar with women's collegiate softball, it's not Tuesday night rec league. The sport combines high energy and a fast pace. The hurlers bring 60 mph rise-balls, and the hitters swat mammoth homers and screaming grounders, all within close confines. It's a fun couple hours at the ballpark.
We look forward to a successful and healthy season. Good luck, Redhawks!
