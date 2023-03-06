Jackson receives improved fire rating

Editorial

Jackson homeowners may soon pay lower insurance premiums thanks to an adjustment of the city's firefighting infrastructure rating.

Fire Chief Jason Mouser told the Jackson Board of Aldermen at a Feb. 20 meeting that the city's Public Protection Classification, which comes from the Insurance Services Office (ISO), will improve to Class 3/3X in May.

That's good news for everyone in Jackson, as a tragic fire can come out of nowhere and destroy in moments.

The announcement of Jackson's new rating comes just after the City of Cape Girardeau was informed their ISO rating was also being upgraded to a "3" mark.

Mouser said not all insurers use this data when calculating premiums, but many do. When Cape Girardeau's improved rating was announced, an insurance executive said homeowners could expected a possible $300 decrease in their insurance premiums.

Jackson, of course, is coming off the August passage of its wastewater treatment plant bond issue. Mouser said that would have factored into the improved rating for the city.

Kudos to Jackson on the improved rating. We're glad to see both Cape Girardeau and Jackson fire departments recognized, which should lead to benefits for homeowners in both cities.